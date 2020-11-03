When thinking about what this means for Election Day, I am of two minds. The first is to remember last November, when my family went to visit the FDR Presidential Library. I was shocked to learn again that in the 1932 election, Herbert Hoover received close to 40 percent of the popular vote. This is a useful reminder that even during elections when it seems clear that the incumbent president has been an unmitigated disaster, 40 percent of the country will back him.
On the other hand, FDR defeated Hoover by close to 18 percent in the popular vote and completely waxed him in the electoral college, 472-59. Similarly, when Ronald Reagan defeated Jimmy Carter, he won the electoral college 489 to 49. Those were loud, emphatic defeats.
As I write this, Joe Biden has a poll lead of less than 10 percentage points and his fortunes in the electoral college appear to hinge on Pennsylvania. Maybe, by the end of the week, everyone will be talking about a Biden blowout. That is not how it looks on Election Day.
I have a very simple question: Why not?
Before Trump took office, I wrote about the dilemma facing policy wonks for the next four years:
For technocrats, this is the darkest timeline. They are meritocrats to the core, and the emergent Trump administration is a meritocratic apocalypse. They have been trained to believe that things like expertise and experience matter in conducting the nation’s affairs. Trump hasn’t hired talentless hacks, but his hires possess little direct relevant experience or training to run the departments they’ve been hired to run. The conclusion to draw from this is that the country will be very badly run for the next four years. ...This puts the technocrat in a very awkward situation. If their premise is that being wonkish is necessary for government to function, then they will predict awful governance for the next four years. That’s bad for intrinsic reasons.What if he and his team prove to be better at governing than wonks expect him to be? What if it turns out that the country is already trending in a very positive direction and even the federal government can’t screw that up? Or what if disruption by inexperienced policy principals is just what the bureaucracy needs?
It is now clear that the Trump administration has been riddled with hacks, cronies and toadies, and the results for the country have been poor. The United States is, in every material sense, worse off than it was four years ago. Even by Trump’s own metrics of success, like shrinking the trade deficit or boosting the stock market, his administration has ranged from underwhelming to awful.
And then there is the pandemic, in which Trump continues to pour gasoline on any expert who points out his mistakes.
Trump is even bad at the politics of being president. His campaign rallies are actually making people sick, whether by spreading the novel coronavirus or facilitating hypothermia. In the last few weeks of the 2016 campaign, Trump’s tweets and speeches stayed focused on his populist message.
This time around, his bouts of immaturity caused him to surge past the 2,000 mark in the #ToddlerinChief thread, which I did not project happening until well after Election Day. Trump’s closing pitch this time around has been scattershot. According to Buzzfeed’s Rosie Gray, his closing pitch consists of, “casting doubt on the polls and accusing Democrats of trying to steal the election, hyping the Biden family/laptop story, lambasting the media, and complaining about the Russia investigation.” Even Trump seems bored with his rants.
This is a lot. And yet ...
So here we are. Trump’s actual policies have not materially benefited even his base. The rest of the country knows it is worse off. And yet ... Trump’s approval rating has barely budged in the past four years and Biden being declared the winner this evening is not a slam dunk.
Why is this? The recent genre of Trump rally story hints at an answer. The Los Angeles Times’ Eli Stokols explains that the bond between Trump and his supporters is “a bond based on identity more than ideology, raw emotion over reason and one that may be unbreakable.” GOP consultant Jeff Roe told the New York Times’ Elaina Plott that Trump’s base “want somebody, above all, that’s going to fight the Democrats. They actually don’t really care often what you’re fighting about.” Plott attended multiple Trump rallies and got a similar answer from attendees: “They struggled to articulate precisely what they wanted from the party whenever the post-Trump era commenced. Just more of this. ‘The same thing’ ... ‘To continue along the same lines.’ ”
A baseline assumption in political science is that leaders seeking reelection need to deliver positive results to maintain support. There is precedent for leaders doing this by psychic means rather than material means, but those precedents are alarming: Slobodan Milosevic in Serbia, Vladimir Putin in Russia.
If it turns out that an American politician can do just about anything without moving the needle on public opinion, then the ordinary rules about politics have seriously shifted. And that thought will haunt me on Election Day.