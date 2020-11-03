We knew there could be historic levels of early voting this year. Driven by the urgency of the pandemic, states made plans to expand mail balloting options, and election officials sent more than 90 million mail ballots to voters. But just because a voter has a mail-in ballot, that doesn’t mean they must use it. Yet voters returned their ballots at a torrid pace, at levels six to eight times higher than in 2016. With so many people voting by mail, one might have expected relatively few people would go to the polls to vote in person. But, no, in-person early voting has also shattered records.

How many more people will vote Tuesday? I project there will be around 160 million voters total, which will be a record raw number of voters in any election and will represent two-thirds of those eligible to vote, the highest turnout rate since 1900. In 2016, in contrast, 138 million people voted, for a turnout rate of 60 percent.

Pause to take in this remarkable logistical achievement. Months ago, many experts were skeptical an election could be conducted successfully during a pandemic. In addition to sound planning, because so many Americans voted across multiple days, election officials could spread their workload ahead of the crush.

The partisan split this year in early voting is one of its most striking features. In the states with party registration, 22 million registered Democrats have voted, compared with 15 million registered Republicans. In state after state, more Democrats voted early than Republicans, a pattern typical in recent elections — but on a much larger scale. There is much anxiety over whether Republicans will try to discredit mailed votes that have not been counted by Nov. 3 — although Democrats have marshaled a public-relations and legal campaign to counter such moves.

The early voting has also played an underappreciated role in helping Democrats target voters likely to favor Joe Biden. To ensure there is no double voting or other misconduct, election officials track everyone who has already participated. They provide these records to campaigns; this allows campaigns to encourage people to vote if they haven’t done so. Democrats have had to do much less guesswork about who is likely to vote this year than usual.

Democrats have dominated early voting in recent elections on the strength of in-person early voting. This year, because President Trump has disparaged mail ballots so often, his supporters largely decided not to cast mail ballots (even though his campaign has spent millions of dollars to encourage such voting — only to see the candidate torch those efforts with his rhetoric).

Biden’s campaign has used this dynamic to its advantage. The campaign is able to conduct voter mobilization more efficiently because when more Democrats cast their ballots early, operatives and volunteers can scratch these voters off their contact lists and refocus their efforts on those who haven’t voted yet. They can more intensely target voters on the periphery — such as young voters and independents (although many members of these groups have voted early, too). Biden already held a campaign cash advantage over Trump, and this tactical advantage helped him leverage his bounty by expending his resources on contacting fewer people.

The Trump campaign has not been able to retarget its resources to mobilize low propensity voters to the same degree as the Biden campaign. Trump’s war on mail-in voting, intended to hurt Democrats, has instead hobbled his own campaign’s ability to effectively expand turnout among his supporters.

The potential saving grace for Trump is that he is still within striking distance in key battleground states with high levels of early voting, such as Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Texas. He is also banking on high Election Day turnout in Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — states that have had “only” about half their votes already cast.