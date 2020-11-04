In the early hours of Wednesday, as analysis of mail-in ballots in swing states began to suggest that Joe Biden could win, Trump moved quickly to cast doubt on any outcome not in his favor. He promptly declared himself the winner and alleged baselessly (as he has done countless times in recent months) that a Biden win could only be the result of “fraud” or an effort to “steal” the election. Ballots cast for Trump “started to magically disappear,” he claimed in another series of tweets (flagged by Twitter as misleading): “Mail-In ballot dumps … are so devastating in their … power of destruction.”

These false claims from Trump about vote fraud and stolen elections are appalling but not surprising. Back in June, I helped organize a series of scenario-based exercises exploring potential disruptions to a free, fair and peaceful election and transition. These exercises involved scores of experts from both political parties, and we looked at multiple election night scenarios, including a decisive Biden win, a decisive Trump win, a narrow Biden win and a period of extended uncertainty. In every exercise except the decisive Trump win, the team playing the Trump campaign and their elected GOP allies sought to do precisely what Trump is doing right now: make baseless claims about voter fraud, claim that any votes cast for Biden are somehow illegitimate, claim that Democrats are seeking to steal the election, and take both legal and extralegal action to undermine ordinary Americans’ faith in the electoral outcome.

In most of our simulation exercises, the nation moved rapidly after that toward chaos and constitutional impasse.

But such exercises aren’t road maps to the future. Instead, this kind of project is designed to test assumptions, explore potential worst-case scenarios and identify ways to ensure that those worst-case scenarios never come to pass. Today, there is far less reason to fear a catastrophic political outcome than there was in June, for the simple reason that the many efforts to ring warning bells about Trump’s likely efforts to undermine the election results were successful.

Americans today are more sophisticated about voting and the vote-counting process than they were six months ago: Most voters understand that getting the results fast isn’t as important as getting them right. Many voters understand that in-person votes favored Trump, partly because he advocated against voting by mail, and that mail-in votes favored Biden — and that the order in which those are counted can make the results appear to shift. Responsible media outlets have also responded to Trump’s premature claims of victory with appropriate skepticism, especially since Biden’s lead in the votes counted so far is solid and growing. Americans of every race, sex, state and ideology turned out to cast their votes in record numbers this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic and other barriers to voting: A higher percentage of voters cast ballots this year than in any year since 1900, and Biden appears to have already garnered more votes, in absolute terms, than any other presidential candidate in American history. With only a handful of states with outstanding ballots remaining, Biden could pull off the extraordinarily difficult feat of ousting an incumbent president.

It’s too soon to say for sure, of course: Even though dedicated election officials in multiple states are working around-the-clock to ensure a prompt, accurate and complete vote tally, it’s entirely possible that vote counts (and, possibly, recounts) will continue for days or even weeks, and what currently appears to be a likely Biden victory will look different when every ballot has been counted. This is as it should be. As Biden himself has emphasized: “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election. That’s the decision of the American people.”

And here, too, things have changed since our June election simulation exercises. During our simulations, the participants playing GOP leaders rallied around Trump, repeating and amplifying his false claims about fraud and stolen elections. Today, things look quite different: Even close Trump allies are quietly — and sometimes not so quietly — reminding the president that in our democracy, every ballot should be counted. Trump-friendly Fox News also called key states for Biden before other news organizations did.

“Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud,” tweeted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). “You have to let the process play itself out,’ urged former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R). Former Republican senator Rick Santorum (Pa.) called Trump’s fraud claims distressing and “wrong.” Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) weighed in with an implied rebuke of Trump’s premature assertion of electoral victory: “Claiming you win the election is different from finishing the counting.” Perhaps these Republican officials understand what Trump himself does not: The Republican Party is bigger than Trump, and there will be many more tight elections in the future. What goes around, comes around; in the long term, the GOP can’t afford to become the party that opposes a full and fair vote count. (And indeed, in Arizona, where Trump was trailing Wednesday, it’s Republicans insisting that every vote should be counted.)

Trump himself has infamously refused to commit to ensuring a peaceful transfer of power in the event that he loses, and recent threats of violence from extremist far-right nationalist groups made it clear to all Americans that the stakes in this election are exceptionally high. Paradoxically, all this may have helped reinforce the commitment of most ordinary Americans to ensuring that our voting processes be allowed to proceed freely and fairly.

Who does Trump think is stealing the election? The voters?

