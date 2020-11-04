And then Donald Trump rode down an escalator and forced me to take him semi-seriously. I did not find him terribly insightful or interesting, but some attention must be paid to major-party nominees. Even more attention must be paid to presidents.

I cannot complain too much about this — he did inspire a book — but the opportunity costs of the Trump presidency have been massive. The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has had to curate #ToddlerinChief entries rather than, say, events in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Four years after Trump was elected, the ideas industry is hard at work tallying the toll on the country. For the Financial Times’s Gideon Rachman, Trump’s tenure has cost the United States its ability to be the world’s leading democracy. The New York Times asked all 15 columnists to write about what the country has lost after four years of Trump. Their answers range from Nicholas Kristof bemoaning the loss of civil debate, to Jennifer Senior arguing that Trump has cost the country “our sense of altruistic and moral purpose, a collective will to do what is decent and right.”

It would be impossible to dispute all of this. Still, not even the Age of Trump produces only loss. The United States has gained some admirable qualities over the past four years, many of them unintentionally due to Trump. It is worth remembering what they are.

One thing that has been gained is greater political activism. Trump’s political rallies have their adherents, and in 2016 he clearly was speaking to a slice of voters who felt that the political elite neglected them. That demographic sure isn’t being neglected now.

But it is not only the #MAGA crowd that has experienced a political awakening. The anti-Trump movement has been active from the women’s marches the day after Trump’s inauguration, turning previously apolitical folks into activists. Voter interest in this election is at an all-time high. No wonder the early-voting turnout in 2020 approached 70 percent of the entire 2016 vote despite the coronavirus pandemic. At least four states saw early-vote numbers that exceed their entire 2016 vote count. The total number of votes could shatter records.

We’ve also gained a new understanding about the ways in which the United States has long stacked the deck against women and minorities. The #MeToo movement cast a light on many of the ways that men in power have harassed women. Everything is not perfect now, but the culture has shifted in ways that have been more respectful for all genders. Similarly, the response to George Floyd’s killing and the subsequent protests have been enlightening. It is safe to say that when it comes to police treatment of minorities, public attitudes have shifted a long way since Ferguson, Mo., in 2014 to the summer of 2020.

The pandemic has also fed a small-bore sense of civic community. As I have noted in my pandemic diary, neighbors are more aware of one another now — in a good way! Some of us are volunteering in ways we might not have absent the pandemic.

