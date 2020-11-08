And yet, even as I celebrated the outcome and joined the dancing in the streets, I was a bit sorry when the waiting, and the process that required it, came to an end. There was something strangely beautiful — a democratic aesthetic, perhaps — in the footage of the slow, meticulous counting of ballots that every news network returned to incessantly. The process captured something of the “slow time” of democracy, its pace contrasting sharply with Trump’s autocratic declaration of victory election night.

There is, of course, a place in democracy for speed, too, for impatience about desperately needed change, for quick action in crisis, for timely responsiveness to danger, hurt, cruelty and violence. Still, there was something moving in the fact that we had to wait so long for all those votes to be counted and perhaps recounted, and that the counting had to be done by real people in real places, not virtually or by obscure technologies that elude our understanding. The concreteness and slowness of the process underscored the universal franchise as one of democracy’s most fundamental features, and suggested that ours, badly battered, is not dead yet. Biden referred to democracy as “messy” in this regard, but it may be more aptly characterized as dependent on both slowness and dispersed power.

Indeed, for Alexis de Tocqueville, the “dispersion of power” was essential to democracy in the era of the modern nation state, where the greater tendency is always for power to be concentrated, institutionalized and centralized. Tocqueville’s recognition makes what could have been tedious curiously riveting, namely those detailed maps of all the states where ballots were still being counted. Look! This part of Georgia is solidly red except for that one little county that went for Biden — wonder who those people are? And there! That Pittsburgh exurb that flipped for Trump last time has flipped back — wonder if it was White women changing their minds or Black voters who came out en masse? Wow, Carson City is almost 70 percent for Trump but the Reno metropolitan area just to the north is solidly blue. What’s up with that? This is dispersed power in an America most of us barely know, and need to know better.

That a whole nation, indeed a whole world, also watched this process recalls something else fundamental about democracy — the way it draws us together in common in both senses of the word. However briefly, we gathered in common for days that felt like years to discover what the common people want; soon enough the political operators, technocrats and plutocrats will return their hands to the wheels of power. Watching the counting process on TV, even when it was merely as a reporter’s backdrop, all the big players and powers were briefly dimmed. Indeed, President Trump’s braying about fraud is literally refuted by footage that let us look through glass at ordinary Georgians and Arizonans processing ordinary ballots cast by ordinary people, in slow time.