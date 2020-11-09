On the eve of my first taping in March of 2016, I was in a deep bout of depression. I had gone through these phases for as long as I can remember — my mom often recalls me “getting blue” as a child — but none had gone this long or this deep. I had just celebrated my 31st birthday, and I was hours away from going on national TV in front of an audience of around 9 million, but all I wanted was to disappear. Whether they said it, I thought to myself, everyone around me wanted that, too. Somehow, I managed to put on a suit and get myself to the Sony lot at 7:30 a.m. and to even feel a bit of optimism. I had grown up watching the program, and while other quiz shows had come through our airwaves, “Jeopardy!” was The One. I was on the verge of an unimaginable “pinch me” moment, and even in my dejected state, I could see that.

My stint on the show would transform the way I saw myself. I won nine games over two tape days — something that, to me, was extraordinary. I had reached an elite tier of contestants on the show I’d grown up watching religiously, one the general public saw as the high bar of quiz shows. It would take much more than a TV appearance to propel me beyond my depression, but that moment gave me one of my most useful tools in subsequent moments of doubt. Now, whenever I want to tell myself I’m worthless, there’s that little voice in my head that reminds me of my time on “Jeopardy!”. It says, “Hey, you did this, and it was pretty amazing.”

That little voice sounds just like Alex Trebek. With his wisdom and grace, he always recognized that while we contestants were guests on his show, he was also a guest in our big, once-in-a-lifetime moment. He treated that moment with respect but also knew how to make us all relax, laugh and enjoy the ride. Former “Jeopardy!” contestants, whether they won a slew of games or none at all, talk about going on the show as a highlight of their life, up there with a wedding and the birth of a child. Part of what made “Jeopardy!” special was it felt like Trebek always rooted for the contestants and wanted them to excel — even the ones playing from the sofa.

It took a lot of bravery for Trebek to share his diagnosis with the world. Receiving everyone’s concern for him and hearing from the flood of people wanting to share their medical battle stories felt overwhelming at times, he admitted in his interviews and public appearances. Then he shared the darkness: the deep depression that came as he grappled with pain, his mortality, the chemotherapy. His frankness and plain-spoken, direct manner opened a door for all of us: Trebek always seemed to have the answers, and his vulnerability about his mental health normalized those struggles for the rest of us.

When I first started publicly discussing my depression in relation to my appearances on the show, many were shocked. On camera, I exuded nothing but jovial confidence. But modern discourse around mental health has shown us that people’s outward behavior does not always reveal their inner struggle. Soon after the show aired, I learned about how high performers such as Michael Phelps, Dwayne Johnson, Serena Williams and many others have also struggled with depression. If I had to wager a guess, many of these people have a voice in their head saying, “You’re not good enough. You can still do better.” It’s the voice that helps push through pain, exhaustion, boredom and distractions. Unchecked, that little voice can dominate any other thought.

At home, tuning into the show after Trebek’s diagnosis, I was among the many viewers who wondered how it was all affecting him. Even as the forces of a dire diagnosis and difficult medical treatment weighed on him — sores in his mouth made it difficult to enunciate — Trebek held himself to the highest standards. From my own experience, I wonder if feeling like he wasn’t living up to those standards may have added to his struggle. While some fans and colleagues, expressing concern, questioned his decision to keep taping through his illness, it seems likely to me that the pride and joy he took in hosting “Jeopardy!” gave him a sense of public purpose that counterbalanced those personal difficulties.

For much of my life, the other figure I looked to when things were darkest was Fred Rogers. When I wasn’t sure how to keep enduring life in the fog of depression, I’d watch old videos of Rogers on his set, singing his ballad “It’s You I Like.” He’d look directly into the camera, and I’d feel him speaking to me. Later in life, when I needed a different pull to find my way — someone to speak to the adult I’d become, rather than my inner child — I ended up on set myself, buzzing my way through “Jeopardy!” clues. And there, a kind and truthful man, a man we all trust in our homes, looked me in the eyes, and with sincere excitement, uttered with his light Canadian accent, “Good for you!” Good for me. Good for us.