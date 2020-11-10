On Monday, he alternated between rage-tweeting bogus claims of voter fraud and sacking his secretary of defense. Mark Esper made sure to leave behind some unexploded ordnance, however, in the form of a candid interview with the Military Times’ Meghann Myers. Esper defended his tenure throughout the interview, ending with this chilling passage: “At the end of the day, it’s as I said — you’ve got to pick your fights … I could have a fight over anything, and I could make it a big fight, and I could live with that — why? Who’s going to come in behind me? It’s going to be a real ‘yes man.’ And then God help us.” The continued purge of Esper’s team at the Defense Department is not comforting.

As the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to contest the election continue to flounder, speculation is mounting about the possibility of extralegal action to preserve Trump in power. My former boss and former supreme allied commander James Stavridis is a pretty measured fellow. In response to Esper’s firing, however, he tweeted, “If Trump moves on to fire the head of the CIA and the head of the FBI, both true professionals and patriots, we are going to be in uncharted waters for the next 90 days. It all has terrible ‘burn it down’ on the way out feeling. It is playing with fire with our nations security.”

AD

AD

It is never good to have confusion about the chain of command with respect to the use of nuclear forces — and let’s be clear, there is a land of confusion about this situation. That said, reading any plan into these moves makes the cardinal mistake of using the words “Trump” and “plan” in the same sentence.

There had been multiple reports prior to Election Day about Trump wanting to fire Esper, in no small part because Esper’s opposition to invoking the Insurrection Act infuriated Trump this summer. This is an act of vengeance, not planning — expect more of it over the next 70 days or so. But this is also the reason the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff briefed network anchors about the military not playing a role during the election.

That said, Republicans in the executive and legislative branches seem willing to do as much as humanly possible to humor the president’s tantrums. As my Washington Post colleagues report, Republicans ranging from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) to Attorney General William P. Barr are humoring the president’s legal efforts to contest the election. This is happening even though “behind the scenes, Trump advisers and allies are increasingly resigned to a Biden victory, according to people familiar with internal discussions.”

AD

AD

Why the GOP support for a lost cause, beyond political muscle memory? Within The Post’s story might be the quintessential “Toddler in Chief” explanation for the GOP’s behavior. One senior Republican official explained it as follows: “What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change … He went golfing this weekend. It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on Jan. 20. He’s tweeting about filing some lawsuits, those lawsuits will fail, then he’ll tweet some more about how the election was stolen, and then he’ll leave.”

There are two ways to think about that quote. The first is that in a narrow sense the GOP official is correct. None of Trump’s legal challenges are panning out. Biden’s lead in Georgia — the state he won with the narrowest margin — is 12 times George W. Bush’s lead in Florida in 2000. With signs that even Trump is thinking about 2024, why not coddle a president with the maturity of a petulant toddler until he wears himself out? This is how one can look at even the most sinister GOP actions, such as Barr’s order permitting investigations of voter fraud.

The second way is more damning: The bulk of the Republican Party is prioritizing the hurt feelings of their losing candidate over the small matter of an orderly transition. As long as Trump throws his temper tantrum, the GOP has to go along for the ride and hope he helps out in Georgia. In the process, the party is encouraging fellow Republicans to throw their own temper tantrums, ignoring what they said as recently as two years ago. This feeds into Republican voter suspicions that the election was not free or fair despite zero evidence to that effect.

AD

AD

The tolerance of presidential immaturity is also stymieing the orderly transition of power. Emily Murphy, the Trump-appointed head of the General Services Administration, has refused to ascertain Biden’s victory for no good reason whatsoever. Biden’s landing teams cannot be briefed by current officials, making a smooth transition that much more difficult. As my colleagues Henry Farrell and Elizabeth Saunders correctly observe, the GOP is playing a very dangerous game of brinkmanship.