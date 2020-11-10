But a new study we conducted, examining some 10,000 school districts across the country — some 75 percent of the total — remarkably finds essentially no connection between covid-19 case rates and decisions regarding schools. Rather, politics is shaping the decisions: The two main factors that determined whether a school district opened in-person were the level of support in the district for Donald Trump in 2016 and the strength of teachers’ unions. A third factor, with a much smaller impact, was the amount of competition a school district faces from private schools, in particular Catholic schools.

The finding is a testament to how the nationalization of partisan politics affects governance at all levels. Traditionally, local governments — and particularly school boards, whose members are often elected in nonpartisan, unusually timed elections — have been more technocratic than their state or federal counterparts. Public officials at the local level concentrate on problems like keeping streets paved and deciding whether to build a new elementary school or buy new buses. Yet this study suggests that the polarizing politics of red and blue caused school boards to drift away from a dispassionate analysis of covid-19 numbers toward the political preferences of their constituents.

The “nationalization” of local politics at all levels has been observed for years by political scientists, but this may be the first time it has been documented so starkly in school boards.

The database of school districts we used included information about whether school districts opened — and to what extent. To capture the prevalence of covid-19 cases, we drew on information from Johns Hopkins University; we focused mainly on the number of new cases per 10,000 in the last two weeks of August in each district, when many school boards were making their first decisions about whether to open in-person. The measure indicating support for Trump was straightforward: the share of votes in each district for Trump.

The link between covid-19 cases and a decision to open was minuscule and inconsistent: We found no statistical link between the level of cases and a decision to teach in an online-only mode (as opposed to hybrid or in-person). We did, however, find a slight statistical relationship between cases and the decision to open schools in-person (as opposed to hybrid or online-only); the relationship, however, was so tiny that it suggests almost no effect.

But the effects of partisan politics were consistent and large. As Trump’s share of the vote in 2016 went from 40 percent to 60 percent, across districts, for instance, the proportion that remained in remote-learning mode dropped 17 points: from 27 percent to 10 percent. Conversely, a rise from 40 percent support for Trump to 60 percent was associated with a substantial increase in the likelihood of returning to fully in-person schooling: The probability of opening in-person increased from 7 percent to 16 percent.

One striking detail is that neither pro-Trump nor anti-Trump districts changed their minds about opening even when they were located in areas with the very highest levels of infection: Even then, the partisan effect trumped the covid-19 numbers. (Throughout the study, we controlled for differences across states, to account for state-level policies that shape districts’ decisions. We also controlled for the density of a district to ensure that suburban and urban districts were not being inappropriately compared.)

News reports have suggested that teachers’ unions have tended to resist in-person education. We investigated whether such stances affected districts’ decisions by evaluating whether districts with stronger unions were less likely than others to reopen in person. We used two measures for union strength. Previous research has shown that the larger the district, the more potent the union, so that was our main metric. Next, where possible, we checked whether districts and unions bargained collectively — another sign of union potency. That data, however, was available to us in only 1 of 5 districts. Regardless of the measure used, the stronger the union, the more likely a school was to close, controlling for other factors.

Competition with private schools also mattered, although less than partisanship and union strength. Parents, after all, can “vote with their feet” if they disagree with a local district’s decisions and have other options. We concentrated on whether public schools had to compete for students with Catholic schools, which enroll some 37 percent of all private-school students and are often the only affordable private-school options for middle-class families. Private schools have tended to open at a higher rate than public schools, and their presence did affect public-school decisions, we found. When the share of Catholic schools in a district went from zero per 10,000 students to four per 10,000, the probability of public-school districts opening rose by 4 percentage points — from 14 to 18 percent.

It may be that where the private sector threatens the public system’s market share, districts find that they have to compromise the partisan preferences of the community to keep their wealthier families invested in the public system.