The most straightforward interpretation, articulated clearly by Kori Schake in the Atlantic, is that Trump is firing people out of spite: “What he seems to want to do now is put his most loyal acolytes into résumé-enhancing positions while he fires parting shots over his shoulder to wound those who opposed him.” As the curator of the #ToddlerinChief thread, this elegant explanation holds some appeal. But other hypotheses should be considered.

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy relays the explanation of one White House official: “The goal at the Pentagon was to fulfill Trump’s longtime promises to kill bad guys, free American hostages held overseas, and wind down U.S. combat troop levels around the world, especially in Afghanistan.” The New Yorker’s Dexter Filkins offers some corroboration: “Trump is determined to bring home all forty-five hundred U.S. troops that remain in Afghanistan — or at least as many as possible before he leaves office. ‘He wants to put us on an irreversible course to a total withdrawal,’ the official said.”

Sure enough, acting defense secretary Christopher Miller’s first message to the Defense Department seems to jibe with this sentiment. This passage stood out: “We are not a people of perpetual war — it is the antithesis of everything for which we stand and for which our ancestors fought. All wars must end. Ending wars requires compromise and partnership. We met the challenge; we gave it our all. Now, it’s time to come home.”

There are many reasons to doubt that a withdrawal from Afghanistan before Trump’s term ends will go well, and the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts will get to those reasons in a moment. But it is first worth noting that Trump has valid reasons to believe that some of his political appointees have thwarted his will when it comes to overseas troop deployments. Filkins and others have reported on Esper’s reluctance to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has publicly swatted down national security adviser Robert O’Brien’s suggestions of the same.

Nor is Afghanistan the only theater of operations where Trump has encountered resistance from his subordinates from following through on his policy preferences. In an exit interview with DefenseOne’s Katie Bo Williams, departing Syria envoy James Jeffrey acknowledged playing hide-and-seek with Trump’s orders for a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria: “'We were always playing shell games to not make clear to our leadership how many troops we had there,' Jeffrey said in an interview. The actual number of troops in northeast Syria is ‘a lot more than’ the roughly two hundred troops Trump initially agreed to leave there in 2019.”

One cannot blame Esper and others for providing their advice to Trump on why he is making bad decisions in Afghanistan. The thing is, though, that they do serve at the pleasure of the president. So neither can one blame Trump, who is still the president, for trying to appoint subordinates who will accede to his publicly stated goals, regardless of their intrinsic merit.

That said, there are multiple reasons to believe this will end badly. The macro-problem is a simple one: There has been zero planning for this. The Trump White House refrained from significant contingency planning if the president lost in November, because of Trump’s superstitions. Since even Trump now (sort of) acknowledges that he lost, there are only 65 days left in his term of office to pull this off.

A related problem is that because the Taliban knows this is Trump wants, they will exploit the heck out of it. As Filkins reports:

The situation in Afghanistan is tenuous. In February, American and Taliban diplomats signed an agreement, by which the United States would withdraw all of its forces once security conditions in Afghanistan were stable. But Trump has been reducing the number of U.S. troops even though the conditions have not yet been met. American officials say that the President has been undercutting his own negotiators and emboldening the Taliban. “The trouble with the Taliban is, they are getting everything for free now,” an American official told me. It’s not clear that there would be enough time to pull off a full withdrawal before Trump leaves office. Afghanistan is landlocked, and surrounded by countries that are either hostile to the U.S. or difficult to traverse. America’s NATO allies also have a total of ten thousand troops in the country, and the U.S. would have to assist their withdrawal. A complete pullout would have serious consequences. Most diplomats and military commanders agree that, without continued American financial and military support, Afghanistan’s government and armed forces would eventually collapse. The American official said, “I hope the President realizes that if we leave, the debate will become ‘Who lost Afghanistan?’”

Finally, it is far from clear that Trump’s new political appointees are up to the task. Most of these folks have been given positions three or four rungs above their previous level. And they were all … let’s say “not great” at their previous jobs.

The one exception proves the rule. A lot has been written about Doug Macgregor, the new special assistant to the acting defense secretary. Even defenses of him acknowledge that Macgregor “is an acquired taste: outspoken and controversial.” As it turns out, that is an understatement. Axios’s Jonathan Swan notes that “he has criticized the EU and Germany for being too welcoming to ‘Muslim invaders’” as well as having “advocated for martial law at the U.S.-Mexico border.” CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck report that Macgregor “repeatedly said the United States’ support for Israel was the result of ‘Israeli lobby’ money and accused prominent officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, of becoming ‘very very rich’ from their support for Israel.” It seems likely that the uniformed military — not to mention Pompeo — will engage in as much foot-dragging as possible in response to this new crew.

