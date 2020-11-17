Nine months into the pandemic, debates around control still focus mostly on specific policies: Are mask mandates good or bad? Are “lockdowns” worth the cost? Would home testing be effective in containing spread?

What is less often discussed is what we are actually trying to accomplish with these policies. In other words, what does success look like? Is it a complete elimination of transmission of the virus? Or is it simply keeping death and hospitalization rates low enough that our health systems can continue functioning normally? Does the definition of success change when a vaccine arrives?

Knowing where we are going with pandemic control is critical — not only because it gives us metrics with which to decide if a particular suite of pandemic control policies are working, but also because it can help the people sacrificing to make these policies work understand why and for how long they need to keep it up. And a clear strategy, particularly at the national level, can help us focus efforts to mitigate the economic impact on those hurt most. But even Biden’s plan, though it’s full of admirable calls to listen to science and embrace policies such as mask mandates, lacks a clear articulation of what those policies aim to achieve.

Until we have a vaccine, though, we are still left to choose from the same three options that presented themselves all along, which I call “crush and contain,” “flatten the curve” and “ride the roller coaster.”

Crush and Contain

The crush and contain strategy starts with aggressive containment of the virus through near-complete social distancing (what some call “lockdowns”) maintained until local viral transmission has essentially ceased. Once local elimination has been achieved, officials put structures in place to respond quickly and forcefully to any breakthrough outbreaks and keep the virus out of the city, state or country. In practice, the main tool for containment is an aggressive test-trace-isolate program: Test people with covid-19 symptoms quickly and often, and whenever anyone tests positive, isolate them and identify and quarantine all of their contacts, ideally in specialized facilities that can help protect their families. Travelers from outside the area are, likewise, put through a long and closely monitored quarantine process before they can move freely.

This is the strategy taken by China and New Zealand, among others. It has the distinct advantage that, if it’s successful, people can more or less go on with their lives as normal once containment is achieved, with perhaps some moderate social distancing and mask use to slow any breakthrough outbreaks. However, the downsides are numerous: If this strategy is only put in place after cases are widespread in a country, lockdowns must be aggressive and last for months to eliminate transmission, putting significant strain on the economy. The systems that might make a test-trace-isolate program most effective (e.g., cell-phone-assisted contact tracing) may be seen by some to infringe on civil liberties.

But perhaps the biggest challenge of the crush and contain strategy is that until there is a vaccine, the population remains susceptible to outbreaks due to lack of immunity. That means there’s no end to the requirement for ongoing vigilance against the virus and the associated costs until a safe and effective vaccine is widely available.

Flatten the Curve

An alternative to attempting total elimination is to allow transmission to continue but to try to keep it low enough that health-care systems are not overwhelmed and vulnerable populations can be easily protected. This “flatten the curve” strategy aims to avoid the strict measures needed to eliminate transmission, and it allows the population to slowly accumulate the immunity that will result in long-term herd protection against the virus. If well implemented, a flatten-the-curve strategy can be adaptive to epidemic conditions in specific locations — relaxing measures as we accumulate community immunity to the virus and reinstituting them when case counts begin to grow due to seasonal fluctuations in transmission or other factors.

Though some entertained the idea of a “crush and contain” approach with early lockdowns, since late spring, we have more or less been following a “flatten the curve” strategy in the United States, with individual states moving through reopening phases based on current epidemic conditions. Arguably, this strategy largely worked throughout the summer and early fall: Most states had stable levels of deaths and hospitalizations, and states that saw summer surges (e.g., California, Florida and Texas) managed to adapt and gain some measure of control.

However, the current national resurgence of the virus highlights the downsides of this strategy. If we are not nimble enough in our response to epidemic changes, or if people fail to comply with the measures that are in place, the same types of lockdowns used in the crush-and-contain strategy may still be needed to protect vulnerable health care systems — without the benefits of enjoying substantially fewer restrictions when cases are brought to heel.

And without a vaccine, the course of a flattened epidemic could be long. Communities could be dealing with at least some local transmission for many months, if not years. This long road to means that, even if less severe, restrictions on economic activity will be long lasting, and those most affected by the “moderate” measures, such as restaurant and bar workers, may be particularly hard hit.

Ride the Roller coaster

The final strategy is to essentially give up on any effort to control the broader covid-19 epidemic and focus solely on protecting high-risk populations while the virus quickly spreads through the general population. Sometimes called the “herd immunity strategy” because of the focus on quick progression to population protection through accumulated immunity, the seeming advantage of this strategy is that low-risk individuals will be able to live their lives as normal, while those at high risk will only have to protect themselves during a short, though intensely dark, period.

This might sound appealing, and it has captured the imaginations of many in and out of government. But the realities of this approach make “ride the roller coaster” a more fitting name. Allowing an uncontrolled epidemic can lead to massive peaks and troughs in case numbers as the epidemic tears through new populations and individuals change their behavior in response. The high prevalence in the population during large epidemic peaks will make it especially hard to keep the disease out of nursing homes and other high-risk settings, and it is unclear how we could protect older individuals who live in multigenerational households or need to work to put food on the table. Moreover, there is no guarantee it will work as intended, and the epidemic may resurge when those “vulnerable” people reenter the general population, leading to follow-on epidemics in exactly those groups the strategy was meant to protect.

Each of these strategies has costs and benefits, and they are perhaps better seen as a continuum of approaches rather than three distinct options. Still, it is high time we have a national discussion about what we are trying to accomplish with our pandemic control policy. By setting out a clear vision of success, we can better set expectations, have more predictable and consistent implementation and easing of policies, and protect those who are destined to feel extended economic pain even if things are working as intended.

The recent good news on vaccines may change the calculus as we consider the best approach, though it is important to remember that a couple of preliminary results, no matter how positive, is no guarantee of success. While it might seem like less-severe restrictions are in order if a vaccine is coming, the opposite may be true: Every case that occurs before the vaccine arrives is one that vaccination cannot prevent, and aiming for “natural” herd immunity feels especially reckless if the same goal could be reached by vaccination just a few months later without needless loss of life. For the same reasons, more restrictive measures may now be more attractive from a public health standpoint, even if people chafe at them — there’s more chance cases will be permanently avoided, instead of merely delayed.