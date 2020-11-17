Lincoln photo Obama’s 2009 inaugural theme, “A New Birth of Freedom,” was inspired by President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address; Obama was the first president since the 16th president to use Lincoln’s Bible in his swearing-in. The image depicts Lincoln with his son Tad.

Metro card For Obama’s inauguration in 2009, Metro sold one-day SmarTrip fare cards featuring an image of the incoming president.

Inaugural ribbon A 2009 souvenir inaugural ribbon

Grandparents A family photo of Madelyn and Stan Dunham, Obama’s maternal grandparents, who helped raise him as a child in Honolulu.

Basketball Pieces of a basketball are embedded in Obama’s face and hand -- a nod to his love for the game.

Golf balls Like many White House occupants, Obama became an avid golfer.

Beer mug This alludes to the 2009 “beer summit,” in which Obama invited Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Cambridge, Mass., police Sgt. James Crowley to talk out an unpleasant episode in which the officer arrested the academic at his own house.

Tan suit Brezinka included portions of a tan suit, referencing an outfit that caused a sensation when Obama wore it, veering from his typical navy and gray fare, to a news conference in 2014.

Postcards from Hawaii Obama was the first president to be born outside the continental United States. He spent fifth through 12th grades in the Aloha State.

Kenya map Portions of a map of Kenya are included in this portrait, referencing the background of the president’s father, Barack Hussein Obama Sr.