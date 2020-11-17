An even bigger part of the problem is that too many pundits are relying on bad exit poll data from either AP VoteCast or Edison. There are some issues there, particularly with Edison. One exit poll has college-educated White women going for President Trump by a point; the other has this exact same demographic group voting for Biden by 20 points. That is a serious discrepancy. As political scientist Lee Drutman told Wired’s Gilad Edelman, “Any smart person at this point knows not to make any judgments about the electorate from exit polls, because the sampling methodology is just totally off.” Or, as Drutman summed up: “Exit polls are garbage.”

Harvard and Pew will provide better survey data relying on validated voter files sometime in the summer. Until then, however, the take industry must churn on. Rather than relying on exit poll data, some are turning to demographic data to seek patterns — and a disturbing one is emerging.

My Washington Post colleagues Andrew Van Dam and Heather Long noted a pattern for which counties went for Biden as opposed to those that went for Trump: “The parts of America that have seen strong job, population and economic growth in the past four years voted for Joe Biden, economic researchers found. In contrast, President Trump garnered his highest vote shares in counties that had some of the most sluggish job, population and economic growth during his term.” Brookings has the same analysis.

Already this has prompted some disconcerting takeaways from commentators. David Rothkopf wrote in the Daily Beast that “the America that elected Joe Biden is well-educated, diverse, and an economic powerhouse. The America that supports Trump is economically less than half its size, heavily dependent on Biden’s United States and, self-destructively, it seeks to undermine the sources of well-being on which it relies.”

Even if the data here is correct, the framing is problematic. For one thing, there are all kinds of ecological inference issues in the assumptions being made about county-level data. For another thing, the implicit theme in this narrative — that voting should be weighted by economic value-added — seems like a super-problematic way to run a democracy. Indeed, one point of democracy is presumably to ameliorate the vicissitudes of the free market system’s distribution of benefits. One can contest each party’s value proposition for solving this problem, but they nonetheless exist.

Perhaps the biggest issue, however, is that individuals do not vote strictly based on material interests. Indeed, rising levels of political polarization tell us the exact opposite story. Individuals choose to vote in part based on identity issues that have little to do with economics. This is what Thomas Frank was despairing about in “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” more than a decade ago. Even before Election Day, this trend was noticeable. What Frank left out, and what has become increasingly clear, is that the affluent classes are just as likely to do this as the working class.

Do not take my word for it, though — take Barack Obama’s word. Here is what he told the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg: “I am sympathetic to a certain strain of conservatism in the sense that I’m not just a materialist. I’m not an economic determinist. I think it’s important, but I think there are things other than stuff and money and income — the religious critique of modern society, that we’ve lost that sense of community.”