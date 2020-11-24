Murphy withheld those resources for more than two weeks, well after news organizations called the election for Biden based on vote tallies reported by the states, as is tradition. She was vilified for the delay. But she was right.

She was right for the same reason my boss was right during the only other presidential election in which a loser did not step forward, or too few states had certified their results to assure an Electoral College victor. As the spokesperson for the GSA administrator David J. Barram during the 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore, I fended off unrelenting questions from domestic and foreign press, as well as elected officials and their constituents. For 37 days, I stood in front of GSA headquarters — dangling the old-fashioned key that fit the Yale-type lock to the transition offices on G Street Northwest — trying to answer questions that all boiled down to what the BBC first threw at me: “Why can’t your administrator make up his mind? The answer should be obvious to him.” The fur-clad reporter from the Voice of Moscow insisted that I take off my coat to answer his questions because “it looks better on TV.” The Polish reporter spoke to me through an interpreter, and so did the Moroccan. The questions were the same. So was the answer. “It will be obvious when the election is officially decided.”

We did not hand over the key to the transition office until the United States Supreme Court tipped the election in Florida, which gave Bush the victory in the Electoral College. I was behind the curtain at the press conference called by the Bush team to receive that key from the GSA. Vice President-elect Dick Cheney literally pushed me onstage, where I was forced to smile while he gloated at the turnover from our Democratic administration.

Clearly there was a big difference between the 2000 race and 2020’s — the outcome of the Bush-Gore race came down to just one contested state, and it was much closer in every respect than the Trump-Biden race. But Murphy, like us, was simply following a law that grants authority while offering no guidelines for exercising it. The 1963 Presidential Transition Act designates the GSA administrator as the person with the authority to “ascertain” the results of the presidential election. As Trump noted, that person does not “determine” the winner.

Until the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, presidential transitions were unstructured. What followed was a bipartisan recognition that the transition of one president to another had outgrown its ad hoc traditions. The Presidential Transition Act provided a formal structure. Only federal employees are authorized to spend federal money, and money is required to effect a modern transition. The law called for a senior federal appointee to recognize a president-elect weeks before the official Electoral College certification of the vote. Congress considered the GSA the appropriate agency to provide that recognition. It manages the federal inventory of owned and rented buildings and procures supplies and communications for the federal government. What more logical choice to house and supply the transition offices? What’s more, the GSA’s chief executive, although confirmed by the Senate, is not a cabinet-level appointee; that person and the agency itself were considered so invisible to the general public that Congress assumed the decision of its leader to ascertain the results of a presidential election could never be controversial. In fact, “ascertainment” was considered perfunctory. The authors of the law expected concession to come within a day or two of the election and could serve as the non-controversial guideline for the GSA administrator.

As amended in 2004, 2010 and 2020, the law gives the GSA administrator the authority to designate the president-elect within a few days of the election. The problem remains obvious. Neither the law nor the subsequent amendments stipulate the ground rules for ascertaining the winner. The vagaries were first tested in 2000, when Barram was faced with two candidates who had not conceded. Forty-nine states were certifying their results but the outcome in Florida was being decided in the courts. Barram had no legal guideposts for his ascertainment. He withheld it until the Supreme Court made its decision on Dec. 14, more than a month after the election.

No one wanted to hear that the Transition Act was never intended to subvert the role of the states in certifying their votes, or the Constitutional power of the Electoral College to make the outcome official in the absence of a candidate’s concession. Barram testified before the House to inform them of his interpretation of the law as it applied to his ascertainment. But to no avail. The drumbeat for “ascertainment” continued.

Murphy’s dilemma was exacerbated by what followed the 2000 debacle: 9/11. The commission charged with examining the circumstances surrounding that terrorist attack attributed it in part to the delay in ascertaining the election results — a delay in getting the new administration up to speed.

In her letter to Biden, Murphy echoed Barram’s 20-year-old plea to write the law so that it defines what it takes for the GSA to “ascertain” the victor. No public servant should be put in the untenable position of figuring it out for herself.

