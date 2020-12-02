I was not kidding about the rest of the world tuning out the Trump administration. The State Department put out a 70-page position paper on China that few people will read because it will cease to be operable in seven weeks. National security adviser Robert C. O’Brien went to the Pacific Rim and, according to Bloomberg News, “O’Brien’s Vietnamese hosts regarded their guest and his entourage as human petri dishes and restricted the delegation to a single floor of the luxurious Metropole hotel in Hanoi.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a long overseas trip that seemed more noteworthy as an effort to bolster Pompeo’s 2024 chances than anything else.

At the same time, the incoming Biden administration is still in an embryonic state. Because Joe Biden is not the president yet, there is little he can do in response to any urgent foreign entreaties. Furthermore, this being a transition involving Trump, there are additional levels of weirdness to lard on top of everything. The Trump team’s contacts with Russian officials during the last transition caused them a spot of trouble. Biden’s team steered very clear of those waters during the campaign, to the likely frustration of foreign interlocutors desperate to make a connection with the new team. This reticence, beyond congratulatory phone calls with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, is likely to persist until Jan. 20.

Trump is the president for 50 more days, however, and he has already used this lame-duck period for some odd personnel moves. He has also attempted to stay active on the foreign policy front, particularly in the Middle East.

Consider that even though ties were not normalized between Jerusalem and Riyadh, the leaders of Israel and Saudi Arabia did meet. Vipin Narang is correct to note that Israel probably wanted to assassinate Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh before Biden’s inauguration because they knew Biden would react and Trump would not. Similarly, Jared Kushner is on his way to Riyadh to try to broker an end to the rift between Saudi Arabia and Qatar (a rift that, it should be noted, Kushner approved in the first place).

This gives rise to an interesting question: Can Trump use Biden’s imminent arrival as a two-level game strategy to jump-start foreign policy moves? The assassination could be viewed as one example of a controversial move that was much easier to do now than after Jan. 20.

While Trump and some of his subordinates might hope that they could exploit this, they are likely to be disappointed, for a simple reason: Foreign partners have a time horizon that lasts beyond Trump to Biden.

Consider, for example, that Pompeo’s one substantive moment on the trip, an attempt to broker the normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, failed because of the transition. According to the Wall Street Journal, “Prince Mohammed pulled back from a deal, according to the Saudi advisers and U.S. officials, largely because of the U.S. election result. Saudi aides said the prince, eager to build ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, was reluctant to take the step now, when he could use a deal later to help cement relations with the new American leader.” Similarly, the Saudis view any patching up with the Qataris as a “gift” to Biden, rather than a favor to Trump.

For a two-level game approach to work during a transition, other countries would have to expect to face worse treatment under Biden. Only a small set of countries meets this bill of particulars: Hungary, Poland, Slovenia, Israel, the Gulf Cooperation Council and maybe North Korea. And most of these countries will be skeptical that any concessions in the present will help them for the next four years.

Furthermore, the reporting about the Fakhrizadeh assassination suggests that Trump is more concerned with constraining Biden than anything else. According to the Daily Beast’s Erin Banco and Asawin Suebsaeng:

Trump has given some of his most hawkish administration officials, particularly his top diplomat, Mike Pompeo, carte blanche to squeeze and punish the Islamic Republic as aggressively as they wish in the coming weeks. All Trump asks is that they don’t risk “start[ing] World War III,” as the president has specifically put it in several private conversations with Pompeo and others, according to two senior administration officials. That has left a host of options at the outgoing administration’s disposal—among them, a suffocating sanctions regime and a studied silence in the face of the assassination of Iranian nationals. Two officials who spoke to The Daily Beast said the administration is set to announce new sanctions on regime-linked companies and individuals in the coming weeks to solidify a years-long effort to paralyze Tehran’s economy. Knowledgeable sources say those actions are designed to help fulfill various Trump officials’ long-brewing desire to make it more difficult for the Democratic president-elect to rekindle negotiations with Tehran and re-enter a nuclear deal. And it’s a scenario for which Biden lieutenants and allies have long prepared, having already factored into their Iran strategy that current U.S. officials would do nearly everything they could to undermine a revival of Obama-era relations between the adversarial nations.

This has nothing to do with two-level games and everything to do with Trump’s desire to lock in policies — beyond starting World War III — that his successor cannot reverse. Ironically, Trump’s time in office demonstrates that he is likely to fail in that task.