Actually, my definition is more small-c catholic than that; past Albie winners have included such works as the film “Margin Call,” Michael Gove’s denunciation of experts on the BBC, and Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony. The argument does not need to appear in a peer-reviewed journal or university press book — though it should be noted that those aren’t bad things, either. The argument needs to be clear and compelling — which is, alas, harder to do with respect to the global political economy than you might think.
The Albies are named in honor of Albert O. Hirschman, author of “Exit, Voice, and Loyalty,” “The Passions and the Interests,” “National Power and the Structure of Foreign Trade” and other stellar books and papers. For an outstanding biography of Hirschman, do check out Jeremy Adelman’s outstanding “Worldly Philosopher: The Odyssey of Albert O. Hirschman.”
To get a sense of what I’m talking about, please do check out the 2019 Albie winners.
While 2019 was not a boring one for students of world politics or political economy, 2020 was the single most disruptive year in my lifetime: pandemics, recessions, social unrest, elections, fraying global orders, you name it. As is typical of great years to study political economy, it was a not-so-great year for experiencing the global economy. Nonetheless, there are undoubtedly a bounty of interesting things to read. So go ahead and please propose an Albie nomination in the comments.
This isn’t like one of those annual best-film or best-book lists that are completed six weeks before the calendar year ends. It is entirely possible that an Albie winner will be published this month!
The winners will be announced, as always, on Dec. 31.