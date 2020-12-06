Over the next few weeks, myriad pundits will try to find this administration’s genuine accomplishments. Full disclosure: The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts will probably churn one of those columns out in January. But as the president’s flailing efforts to overturn the election results proceed, it should be noted that this White House has one underappreciated perverse accomplishment: a cure for imposter syndrome.

Most academics, myself included, suffer from varying degrees of “imposter syndrome” — the anxiety that one has achieved success merely because of luck or happenstance and will soon be exposed as a fraud. My nightmare is not showing up to school naked; it’s showing up at an academic conference in which everyone in the audience knows more about my paper topic than I do (and that I’m naked).

While I have suffered mild bouts of imposter syndrome in my academic day job, it was more acute the year I worked in the federal government. Even as I learned how to navigate the bureaucratic byways of policymaking, I always had this gnawing fear that I would mess something up and get called out as a fraud by my more experienced peers.

President-elect Joe Biden’s hires are all experienced in government, but they are taking new rungs of responsibility that might induce feelings of imposter syndrome. A few months from now, new appointees at lower rungs might feel it even more.

To a degree, imposter syndrome can be a productive anxiety, propelling one to be more prepared than would otherwise be the case. Too much of it is crippling, however. And, thankfully, on their way out the door, the Trump team’s manifest incompetence should make things easier. There is nothing that alleviates imposter syndrome quicker than seeing actual imposters get exposed.

It is Trump’s post-election legal team, however, that really puts the “pos” into imposter. In the past week, Trump attorney Jenna Ellis was the subject of not one but two profile pieces that looked into her professional background and found it seriously wanting.

The Wall Street Journal’s Mark Maremont and Corinne Ramey explained how Ellis inflated her résumé by claiming to be a State Department attorney when she never worked there. The New York Times’s Jeremy Peters and Alan Feuer were even more brutal in their story: “She holds herself out as an expert on the Constitution based on her self-published book and her teaching of prelaw classes to undergraduates. She has never appeared in federal district or circuit court, where most constitutional matters are considered, according to national databases of federal cases.”

Sidney Powell can count herself lucky that Politico’s Zach Montellaro and Kyle Cheney looked only at her recent legal work as opposed to her entire career. Still, what they wrote was pretty damning:

Sidney Powell released the Kraken. And it turns out the mythological sea beast can't spell, is terrible at geography and keeps mislabeling plaintiffs in court. A congressional candidate Powell claimed to represent in one lawsuit said that, in fact, he had nothing to do with Powell or her quixotic effort, which she dubbed “the Kraken,” arguing the election was stolen from President Donald Trump. An expert witness cited in another suit named a nonexistent county in Michigan. A Wisconsin lawsuit sought data on alleged irregularities at a voting center in Detroit, which is in Michigan. And a filing in federal district court signed by Powell misspelled “district” twice in the first few lines. The sloppy mistakes aren’t just a sideshow, despite Powell’s quip on Twitter when a POLITICO reporter took note of the mangled words: “No extra charge for typos.” Judges also have been flummoxed by the procedural moves and errors committed by Powell, who was booted from Trump’s legal team in November but still is crusading to overturn the election results.

Little wonder that even Trump thought Powell was embarrassing and ordered her booted from his legal team. Nor is it surprising that the remaining “elite strike force,” which is how Ellis described Trump’s legal team, is now 1-to-46 in court cases, including an embarrassing zero for six on Friday. Politico’s Cheney and Josh Gerstein reported, “Several of the most devastating opinions, both Friday and in recent weeks, have come from conservative judges and, in some federal cases, Trump appointees.” The only thing this elite strike force has succeeded in has been catching covid-19.