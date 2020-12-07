The history of inoculation shows that creating public confidence in medicine is as important as the science. At the outset of the republic, a public health crisis of confidence occurred that was similar to our own. Like today, it started with anti-vaccine rhetoric, rhetoric that took a violent turn in Norfolk, Va., in 1768-1769. But the tide began to turn when the most important American of his day took definitive action to set an example to build confidence in science, a risky act that may have saved the new nation.

In 18th-century America, smallpox was a recurring problem, periodically afflicting major port towns and leaving hundreds dead in its wake. In 1721, for example, Boston experienced a smallpox outbreak that infected more than half the city’s population of 10,000, ultimately killing over 800.

During the outbreak, the Rev. Cotton Mather, a Puritan, led a campaign for public inoculation. Dating back to 10th-century China, the procedure consisted of inserting pus from an active smallpox lesion under the skin of a healthy patient. In this way, the inoculator hoped to induce a mild version of the disease, activating the person’s immune system and thereby ultimately giving the patient immunity from a natural infection. Boston physicians feared that inoculation could worsen the outbreak, but success with the practice led to growing confidence.

After 1721, medical literature promoting the safety and effectiveness of inoculation became more pervasive in the colonies. Still, by mid-century, not everyone was convinced.

On March 10, 1768, an anonymous author asserted in Williamsburg’s Virginia Gazette that inoculation was “a very stupid as well as destructive practice.” Dr. William Douglass, Boston physician and owner of the Green Dragon Tavern, which would gain fame as a popular meeting house for the American Revolution’s Sons of Liberty, argued that the practice was “an unjustifiable act and an infliction of an evil, implying a distrust of God’s overruling care.”

Local and state officials in Virginia were just as concerned. Petitioners complained to their representatives that local inoculators were a danger to society, and demanded that the practice be forbidden. In 1769, Virginia’s colonial legislature passed an act requiring those seeking the treatment to first gain the permission of a majority of the local magistrates, deterring people from accessing inoculation.

Despite popular sentiments against inoculation, in 1768, Dr. John Dalgleish posted an advertisement in the Virginia Gazette for his inoculation services against smallpox, a disease he decried as “the destroyer of millions.”

Dalgleish’s advertisement found interested customers, especially among the upper classes. These elite members of society had greater access to medical literature that explained the safety of inoculation as well as the ability to pay for the procedure, which included the cost of boarding for the few weeks’ quarantine required during the patient’s subsequent infection.

Some Norfolkers fought Dalgleish’s efforts. On the night of June 27, a group of locals mobbed the doctor’s home, chasing out his newly inoculated patients and forcing them to march in the snow to Norfolk’s “pest house,” where people afflicted with potentially communicable diseases were isolated. Thomas Jefferson would later represent Dalgleish and his patients in court (though he left his law practice before the case was resolved).

In April 1769, a Norfolk mob attacked Dalgleish a second time, again for inoculating patients. This time, the rioters had him arrested and imprisoned. Mobs spent the rest of the summer intimidating and destroying the property of inoculators and their patients. One woman victimized by the violence wrote that her family suffered “from the inhuman persecution of those we never injured.” Dalgleish later stood trial for conspiracy to start a smallpox epidemic. He died in 1771, shortly after he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

It would be a generation before immunization became mainstream with English physician Edward Jenner’s vaccine in 1798, and smallpox remained a massive public health risk.

But in 1777, George Washington still shocked America when he forced smallpox inoculation upon the entire Continental Army to fight the spread of the disease within the ranks. The decision helped to ensure American victory in their revolution. Meanwhile in Philadelphia, political leaders also helped to increase public confidence in inoculation by having themselves inoculated. Continental Congressmen Patrick Henry, Josiah Bartlett and Samuel Huntington received inoculation during the war. These high-profile inoculations helped to finally solidify public confidence in the treatment.

The nation is literally built on Washington’s prudent leadership and the success of inoculation. Yet today, anti-vaccine rhetoric threatens to prolong the covid-19 pandemic and cost Americans their lives. And such rhetoric has become thoroughly mainstream and supercharged through partisanship.

Like the anti-inoculation activists of the 18th century, our leaders have politicized the forthcoming treatment. President Trump undermined confidence by promising a vaccine “before the end of the year and maybe even before” Election Day. During the vice-presidential debate, Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris proclaimed, “[i]f Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it,” as if Trump was in a lab mixing chemicals with one hand and silencing tens of thousands scientists with the other. Contrast this behavior with that of Jefferson and John Adams, inoculated years before the Dalgleish affair and the popularization of inoculation, because they believed it was the responsible thing to do for the greater good.

