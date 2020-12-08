But as wary as Republicans are of crossing Trump, this is a battle that history tells us he will lose. Trying to take prominent national security legislation hostage over unrelated matters is problematic because passage of the legislation is essential. This is true regardless of whether it is a president or lawmakers attempting to use military legislation to achieve a different objective — as House Republicans learned in 1856 when they tried, and failed, to hamstring President Franklin Pierce on a matter tied to slavery in the annual Army appropriations bill.

In the decade before the Civil War, the Regular Army of the United States received unprecedented levels of political support. In 1855, Congress voted to increase the size of the national force by four regiments, adding almost 4,000 men for duty in the West, where the federal government expected soldiers to protect settlers, carry out a program of violent Native American removal, build infrastructure and provide scientific data about the territory gained in the Mexican Cession. To do this, Congress consistently allocated at least 20 percent of the federal budget to the Regular Army, and very few lawmakers voted against military appropriations.

But in 1856, the country faced a presidential election that would hinge on the issue of popular sovereignty (the right of residents in a territory to decide whether to allow slavery) and the westward expansion of slavery. And this broader battle spilled into the debate over funding the Army.

Nineteenth-century military appropriations bills also served as authorization bills, directing how money would be spent and which military agencies would control specific sections of the annual budget. This meant that military spending bills often contained extraneous legislative provisions. The 1854 Army bill, for example, had 13 amendments, including one to pay for damage done to civilian property by John C. Frémont’s troops during the Mexican-American War. Almost every year some members of Congress would propose to set aside funds to import camels into the Southwest for military service (an idea that finally came to fruition in 1855).

But in 1856, one amendment roiled debate, threatening to torpedo the entire bill. The new Republican Party accused Pierce of using his executive power to prop up an unconstitutional proslavery government in Kansas and of using nearly 500 troops from the Regular Army to threaten the free-state legislature at Topeka into dissolving.

The debate over the Army appropriations bill took place in the stormy aftermath of the caning of Sen. Charles Sumner by Rep. Preston Brooks, after the former’s marathon “Crime Against Kansas” speech, which accused Pierce of using the Army as a proslavery instrument. The caning inflamed sectional tensions and squarely placed Kansas at the center of the national debate over slavery.

Brooks’s colleagues in the House of Representatives, which was controlled by Republicans, seized the opportunity presented by the Army appropriations bill to try to restrain Pierce’s power. They inserted an amendment stipulating that Pierce remove all U.S. troops from Kansas and stop using the Army to enforce legislation promulgated by the proslavery territorial assembly. The amended bill passed in the House on a wave of Republican support. Only three Democrats, all from free states (Francis Spinner and Andrew Oliver of New York and Galusha Grow of Pennsylvania), voted in favor of the bill, while 54 of their colleagues voted against.

When the bill arrived in the Senate, controlled by Democrats, the upper chamber proposed only one amendment: striking the proviso that would require Pierce to withdraw the Army from Kansas. Only two Republicans voted for the Senate version of the bill, which passed with the support of 24 Democrats. But the House balked — and after three conference committee meetings, the Army appropriations bill failed to pass before the end of the legislative session.

The failure to appropriate funds for the Army was unprecedented, placing the security of the soldiers and officers working to realize the federal government’s program of territorial expansion at risk, and Pierce called Congress back for a special session to rectify the situation. Ultimately, the need to fund the Army outweighed the politics of the moment, and the House caved. In all likelihood, Republicans in the House could not risk appearing unsupportive of a national defense measure just two months before Election Day.

In more recent decades, passing the NDAA and military appropriations bills is also a routinely bipartisan affair in which concerns about military readiness outweigh any politics and most temptation to insert extraneous provisions. In 1961, Congress began splitting the military appropriation and authorization legislation, as the size of the modern military made a shared bill unfeasible. Even with sundry amendments, most antebellum Army appropriations bills ran fewer than 15 printed pages. The 2019 NDAA, by contrast, was 1,120 pages. In the years since the split, even as Congress has become increasingly dysfunctional, it annually has passed the NDAA, usually with overwhelming bipartisan support.