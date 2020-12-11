The best thing for the country would be for Republican politicians to withstand the pressure being applied on them, stand up to the delusional president and acknowledge the truth. But doing so might cost them political power. History points to another possibility, however, one that Republicans may eventually consider if they sense the political winds shifting. Republican senators and representatives looking for an exit from Trump’s fevered dreamland can choose to turn the tables on him, absolving themselves for their role in aiding and abetting him by turning him into a scapegoat.

This was the response of French politicians when the French Revolution spun out of control in the early 1790s during the Reign of Terror. They found a scapegoat in Maximilien Robespierre, who became the symbol of the Terror, allowing other members of the National Convention, France’s legislative body, to escape their own culpability — at least for a time. But by scapegoating Robespierre and trying to evade their own responsibility, they left behind a weakened French nation more vulnerable to the appeal of a dictator, and in 1799, the republic itself collapsed.

The 1789 French Revolution sparked a war within France and across Europe between revolutionaries seeking more democratic institutions and civic equality and those who strongly supported the monarchy, the nobility and the church. When the early efforts to establish a constitutional monarchy failed in the face of the king’s resistance, legislators abolished the monarchy and established the French Republic in September 1792, promising a government based on universal male suffrage and genuine popular sovereignty.

Revolutionaries feared that French aristocratic emigres in collusion with foreign governments as well as traitors at home would bring down the fragile republican government. These fears were not unjustified — there were indeed many counterrevolutionaries within France and scattered across Europe. But, they also led to sometimes wild conspiracy theories and efforts to exterminate anyone insufficiently supportive of the new French regime.

This paranoia drove the Terror (1793-94), an effort to eliminate France’s purported enemies at home and abroad, although newly empowered revolutionary leaders also settled scores by executing former political rivals. The guillotine dispatched increasing numbers of French citizens, especially in the spring and summer of 1794 as the Law of 22 Prairial (June 10) reduced the rights of the accused and accelerated the pace of trials. Many lived in fear during these months that they or a loved one might be the next to face denunciation, since many of those imprisoned and executed were, in fact, loyal republicans.

The execution of Robespierre, a member of the dictatorial Committee of Public Safety and the public face of the militantly pro-revolution and pro-Terror Jacobins, on July 28, 1794 (or the 10th of Thermidor, according to the French Revolutionary calendar) remains the endpoint to the Reign of Terror in most history books. As the pace of accusations and executions intensified over the course of the summer of 1794, Robespierre’s colleagues in the National Convention began to fear that he planned to turn on them. On July 26, Robespierre gave a speech before the National Convention in which he suggested ominously that there were traitors within the National Convention itself whom he was ready to expose.

This brought together a group of legislators, fearful for their own lives, who put aside their own differences to take Robespierre down, including among others Jean-Marie Collot d’Herbois, Jacques-Nicolas Billaud-Varennes and Jean-Lambert Tallien (whose lover, the future Thérésa Tallien, had been imprisoned by Robespierre and was facing imminent execution). These men, the “Thermidorians,” launched their offensive in dramatic speeches before the National Convention, leading to the arrest of Robespierre, his two closest associates and his brother. These four men went to the guillotine the next day.

With Robespierre out of the way, the Thermidorians then worked to convince the French public that it was Robespierre and his small group of followers who were responsible for the excesses of the Terror, not them.

But this narrative posed a major threat to the French Republic. It was created by the very politicians who had facilitated the Terror, and it became a way to shield them from responsibility for its excesses. Collot d’Herbois was known as the Butcher of Lyon, thanks to his pitiless efforts to bring the city to heel after its revolt against the revolutionary government in 1793, overseeing the execution of about 2,000 people. Tallien’s pacification of the city of Bordeaux was less ferocious but still sent more than 300 Bordelais to the guillotine. Billaud-Varennes was one of the Terror’s strongest supporters on the Committee of Public Safety.

It was, in fact, those legislators most implicated in the machinery of the Terror who led the attack on Robespierre. Blaming Robespierre for the “system of Terror” that had oppressed the country, Tallien initially hoped that Robespierre’s execution would bring an end to the violence. But it didn’t. A pamphlet titled “Robespierre’s Tail” suggested that while Robespierre’s head had been cut off, his radical Jacobin followers were still active. French legislators continued to investigate and condemn those responsible for the worst excesses of the Terror, eventually denouncing some of those responsible for Robespierre’s fall, including Billaud-Varenne and Collot d’Herbois, who were condemned in 1795 and deported to French Guiana.

In addition to bringing the Terror to an end, the Thermidorians who escaped judgment were also tasked with reestablishing a stable and orderly republic. Political backstabbing didn’t solve the problem of governance, however.

The regime of moderate republicans that followed, the Directory, faced immense challenges that Robespierre’s death could not solve. The nation was still at war and facing severe economic hardships. The Directory consistently failed to live up to its constitutional promises, overturning election results in 1797 when royalists made impressive gains and again in 1798 when the Jacobins did. These cynical actions lessened the French public’s commitment to democratic institutions, convincing them that all politicians were corrupt. Deep political and social divisions could not be bridged, which eventually opened the path for the young and charismatic general Napoleon Bonaparte to come to power in a coup.

These lessons from the French Revolution matter as the United States attempts to grapple with Trump, Trumpism and a Republican Party that has emboldened both. First, Republicans should take note: Not everyone could escape guilt by blaming Robespierre. While the French believed in Robespierre’s culpability, a number of his former associates, including those who helped to bring him down, were tarred with the same brush and eventually held responsible for their brutal actions during the Terror.

Second, watch carefully for those who cast blame on Trump to shift attention away from their own complicity in both the wholesale attack on political norms we have witnessed and in promoting distrust of governmental institutions.