Meanwhile, the United Kingdom formally left the European Union in January, but the disruption from that formal departure was mild. This was due to an 11-month extension of E.U.-level trade terms that made it possible for commerce to proceed unimpeded. That Dec. 31 deadline is fast approaching, and recent signs suggest that an abrupt hard Brexit is very much a live option.

Given these unresolved traumas, friend of Spoiler Alerts Marcy Wheeler asked me an interesting question on Twitter:

My initial response to Wheeler was not fit to print in the pages of this newspaper. Upon further reflection, however, there is a clear answer: There are multiple reasons to believe that the United Kingdom is facing the darker horizon.

With all of that acknowledged, however, Brexit is still worse. The referendum decision triggered an exodus of the financial sector away from London and toward myriad E.U. destinations. As predicted, the United Kingdom experienced three years of reduced inward foreign direct investment as a result of Brexit. That trend reversed itself but other European countries experienced an even larger surge in FDI. A hard Brexit at the end of this month will merely add to the economic trauma. And all of this ignores Brexit’s deleterious effects on British control over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

To be blunt, however, the United Kingdom is in the worse position compared with the United States for two simple reasons. The first is that the United States is the wealthier and more powerful country, which means it can afford to make serious mistakes and keep on chugging. Britain must now deal with the fact that it has much less bargaining power compared with either the United States or the European Union.

The second reason is that the U.S. mistake proved to be more ephemeral in nature. A majority of British voters approved Brexit. In two subsequent elections, British voters awarded the Conservative Party with majorities — the second time by a considerable margin. The United Kingdom will continue to be governed by Boris Johnson, a human approximation of an Avenue Q muppet.

In contrast, Trump won with a minority of the U.S. electorate in 2016 — and that was the high point of his popularity. His party faced a blue wave in the 2018 midterms. Polling repeatedly showed that a majority of Americans opposed Trump’s most populist policies. In the 2020 election, Trump increased his vote total but also spurred the largest support for his opponent in American history. Sure, Trump might try to run again in 2024, but it is equally likely that he is just trying to attract attention and does not want to put in the work of actually running for a third time.