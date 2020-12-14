In the Age of Trump, conservatives are gonna conservative, and the GOP has some internecine warfare to resolve, so let’s put their cries of hypocrisy to one side. Criticism also came from Glenn Greenwald, who loudly left his job at the Intercept two months ago. In a Substack post last week, he argued that the Hunter Biden story bolstered the allegations of a Chinese academic that “Beijing will have far more influence in Washington under a Biden administration than it did with the Trump administration.”

When Greenwald tweeted this last week, I suggested he was a bit obsessed with this story. Neither he nor his acolytes took that snark well.

You know what? That’s a fair point! My snarky tweet was a response to Greenwald’s tweets and not his underlying argument. I had not applied the lessons I’ve learned as a columnist or as a political scientist to critically evaluate his thesis. So let’s do that now and assess whether Greenwald is on to something.

The bulk of Greenwald’s column is not about Biden, but a speech by Di Dongsheng, a professor and vice dean at Renmin University. Di’s words exploded on to Chinese social media and were then quickly censored by Chinese officials. According to a translation, here is the crux of what he said:

Why can’t we fix the Trump administration? Why did China and the U.S. use to be able to settle all kinds of issues between 1992 and 2016? No matter what kind of crises we encountered, be it the Yinhe incident, the [1999] bombing of the embassy, or the [2001] crashing of the plane, things were all solved in no time.... What is the reason? I’m going to throw out something maybe a little bit explosive here. It’s just because we have people at the top. We have our old friends who are at the top of America’s core inner circle of power & influence..... Since the 1970s, Wall Street had a very strong influence on the domestic and foreign affairs of the United States. So we had a channel to rely on. But the problem is that after 2008, the status of Wall Street has declined, and more importantly, after 2016, Wall Street can’t fix Trump. It’s very awkward.... But now we’re seeing Biden was elected, the traditional elite, the political elite, the establishment, they’re very close to Wall Street, so you see that, right?

Greenwald acknowledges that Di’s speech “should not be taken as gospel, but there is substantial independent confirmation for much of what he claimed.” In making this argument, Greenwald is echoing his friend Tucker Carlson.

Greenwald’s theory has multiple parts but can be boiled down to the following:

China exerts influence over U.S. foreign and economic policy via Wall Street; Wall Street will exercise greater influence over the incoming Biden administration than the current Trump administration; China’s control over Hunter Biden is a preeminent example of this; Di Dongsheng saying all of this is powerful confirming evidence.

Let’s consider each of these arguments in turn.

The strongest component by far is the first one. Wall Street has traditionally been a conduit through which Chinese officialdom has communicated with D.C. policymakers. I have witnessed this firsthand. The U.S. financial sector has had a long-standing interest in catering to Chinese clients, even more so as China’s financial sector begins to liberalize. Any disruption in the Sino-American economic relationship threatens those ties.

For example, Blackstone chief executive Stephen Schwarzman has long been one of the biggest boosters of dealings with China and has “one of the closest relationships to Beijing of any American executive,” according to my Post colleague Michael Kranish. Of course, Schwarzman is also one of President Trump’s biggest boosters on Wall Street, so maybe Chinese influence over Wall Street does not necessarily translate into concrete policy accomplishments.

Indeed, it is worth remembering that the hardening of the U.S. approach toward China predated Trump. It began with Barack Obama’s pivot, which included an opening to Myanmar, the stationing of more troops in Australia, contesting China’s claims in the South China Sea and negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership. So even if China exercises lobbying power through some Wall Street actors, that pressure does not always translate to China-friendly policies.

Greenwald is on much weaker ground when he posits that Wall Street will exercise greater influence in a Biden administration than a Trump administration. Indeed, a comparison of Cabinet-level appointments highlights the oddity of this claim. Trump appointed Goldman Sachs alums Gary Cohn and Steven Mnuchin to be his National Economic Council chair and treasury secretary, respectively. Bear Stearns alum Larry Kudlow replaced Cohn. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was also a key conduit for Sino-American diplomacy and had business dealings with China. To be sure, China hawks like Robert E. Lighthizer and Peter Navarro also had a voice, but Wall Street was most definitely heard during the Trump administration.

Compare this with the incoming Biden team. Greenwald claims that “Biden’s top appointees thus far overwhelmingly have massive ties to Wall Street.” That is a stretch, particularly on the key economic and national security appointments. Janet L. Yellen is a longtime academic. U.S. Trade Representative nominee Katherine Tai has spent her career at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and on Capitol Hill. National security adviser Jake Sullivan has spent his adult life in government or as a professor.

Greenwald references a Ken Vogel Twitter thread for proof of the incoming team’s “massive ties” to Wall Street, but a closer look reveals it to be weak beer. Most of the corporate links are to other industries. There are only two officials with Wall Street links, and one of those is in an advisory capacity. Compared with the current administration, the Wall Street ties to the incoming team are much thinner. (Greenwald also suggests that Wall Street donations to the Biden campaign reveal its influence, but the numbers actually show less enthusiasm for him than Hillary Clinton. Wall Street was responsible for a small fraction of Joe Biden’s overall campaign haul.)

Doesn’t the Hunter Biden link swamp everything? No, not really. Unlike Kushner or Ivanka Trump, Hunter Biden will not be given any job in the White House, so he cannot influence policy that way. The very fact that the Justice Department investigation is now public eliminates any potential leverage the Chinese possess over Hunter Biden. And Greenwald acknowledges that even Ron Johnson’s partisan witch hunt of Hunter Biden and Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company on whose board Hunter Biden once served, found no wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

No doubt the Hunter Biden investigation will be a political irritant for the president-elect, but it is difficult to foresee how it influences Joe Biden’s approach toward China.

This leaves us with the assertions of a Chinese professor. The academic in me finds some flaws with Di’s claims. As previously noted, the hawkish turn in China policy precedes Trump’s presidency. Furthermore, Di’s claim that Wall Street connections explain the peaceful resolution of past Sino-American crises is suspect. Indeed, as Phillip Lipscy recently observed in an International Organization article, it is precisely during crises that interest-group pressure and lobbying tend to have the weakest effect on policymaking. The one concrete example Di provides in his speech of Wall Street pressure in Washington is both picayune and unrelated to policy.

That said, I am not a China expert. Learning from my Post colleagues, I decided to ask several China experts what they thought of Di Dongsheng’s claims. It would be safe to say that they were skeptical. Carnegie Endowment Vice President Evan A. Feigenbaum said, “I don’t think much of his theories.” CFR’s Elizabeth C. Economy explained that Di was “not someone who is deeply engaged in the policy/scholarly Track II world of U.S.-China relations.” My Fletcher School colleague Sulmaan Khan told me, “People who have influence in China usually shut up about it and they don’t get shut down in public that quickly.” In the spirit of full transparency, every expert I talked to also complained about having to take anything written by Greenwald seriously.

Finally, one must ask the motivation for Greenwald’s acute interest in Biden and China. It is unusual for him to sound so much like the Blob when it comes to being hawkish toward the Middle Kingdom. It is also curious that Greenwald has harped on this question while remaining mute about, say, the October New York Times story concretely detailing the ways in which Trump has bent the rules for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. That Times story has cold hard facts; Greenwald has suppositions.

One could speculate that Greenwald has a less-than-savory motive for pushing this angle. In recent months he loudly left his job at the Intercept for a Substack option. It is possible that, to sustain his income, he needs to placate the powerful folks at Fox News who let him appear periodically on Carlson’s show. To maintain that media lifeline, Greenwald might feel pressure to hurl a steady drumbeat of innuendo and unfounded accusations on an administration that has yet to take office.