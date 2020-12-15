Here is a demoralizing wake-up call for Black Americans: The popular Black Lives Matter protests over the summer have not resonated as a major priority for half of America. The struggle for equity has only just begun, and it will require a much more comprehensive approach to sway some of those 70 million in future elections. Otherwise, the past year’s protests have been an elaborate flight to nowhere.

President-elect Biden rightfully wants to heal divisions and bring people on both sides together. How will that work for African Americans? The problem that Blacks have faced for the past 50 years is that, except for avowed white supremacists, nobody in America thinks he or she is racist. According to a Pew poll this year, only 9 percent of Trump supporters believe it’s harder to be Black in America than White. Despite the hundreds of studies, even by the U.S. government, that prove beyond a reasonable doubt that systemic racism exists, 91 percent disagree. These flat-earthers may not be intentionally racist. They may treat Blacks at work or in the neighborhood as equals, even friends. But they lack the ability, empathy or imagination to see the bigger picture. When they support Trumpism because they want to keep their guns, not wear masks or gather in crowds, they don’t see they’re trading an imagined benefit for real costs that fall heavily on the Black community. They can’t do the math that shows they’re killing us.

I’m sympathetic to those Trump supporters who are focused on restarting the economy. They need jobs, they need to keep their businesses afloat, they need to feed their families and protect the health of their loved ones. They thought Trump would be the better candidate to accomplish that. But that conclusion was not supported by any real evidence. “Where there is no hope, it is incumbent on us to invent it,” Albert Camus wrote. And that’s what many Trump followers did, voting for a man who’d delivered almost nothing to help them and everything to help his wealthy pals and his own family, who made millions while the chanting MAGA hat wearers lost so much. They are not evil racists; they are desperate. It’s possible that they still might be persuaded that hope without an actual plan is self-destructive.

Other Trump supporters will remain loyal even as he leaves office because they care less about what America stands for and more about their need to feel significant. Trump’s aides filed more than 40 lawsuits to assault the legitimacy of our elections, but the biggest threat came instead from his pals at QAnon, two of whom were arrested, while unlawfully armed, trying to deliver a truck full of fake ballots in Philadelphia. They romanticize themselves as rebels disrupting The System, a system that doesn’t value their uninformed opinions and bad logic. They don’t love American democracy; they want to kidnap governors and intimidate voters.

Single-issue supporters may be the worst because they see themselves as floating above their squabbling cohorts on a pink cloud of moral superiority. The anti-abortionists, for example, see themselves as protecting the lives of fetuses, because life is sacred. They do this at the cost of many other lives, which aren’t as sacred, especially Black lives, the ones that suffer when the administration seeks to dismantle health care (its policies would cause the death of Blacks at a much higher rate than of Whites), bungle the pandemic (which also causes higher rates of illness and death among Blacks), and wink at self-proclaimed white supremacist groups, including an armed teenager who allegedly shot BLM protesters on the street. These people can’t be brought around, because they don’t make choices based on logic, facts, or reason — they embrace their contradictions as a badge of righteousness.

I’m excited that Biden is our president, and I believe he will try to unite us. As an American, I have hope because he has actual accomplishments. On Friday, he even announced that voters have “given us a mandate for action on covid, the economy, climate change [and] systemic racism.” He’s made it a top-three priority. But as an African American, I am more cautious, because those 70 million Trump voters also returned to the U.S. Senate soulless husks such as Mitch McConnell and Lindsey O. Graham. In 2016, Graham said, “If Donald Trump carries the banner of my party, I think it taints conservatism for generations to come. I think his campaign is opportunistic, race baiting, religious bigotry, xenophobia.” How can Black Americans feel we are on the right path when people who lack moral backbones and personal integrity win reelection?

As usual, Black Americans cannot wait for justice to come to them; we cannot simply allow White America to congratulate itself that it selected a Black vice president, job done. First, we need to keep protesting whenever there is an injustice that might be swept under the rug. This is how we remind America of the injustices that still exist and the terrible consequences they have on our community. Second, we need to join with other groups to demand that all legal prosecutions against Trump proceed after he is out of office. This is not vindictiveness, but a warning that those who misuse their power for self-enrichment will be punished. Third, we must focus attention and resources on the runoff Senate elections in Georgia. The outcome will determine whether Republicans or Democrats will control the U.S. Senate and therefore whether President-elect Biden will have support for his programs or face obstructionists such as McConnell and Graham.