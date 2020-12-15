If a multibillion dollar tech company insists on tracking my every move and packaging the data back to me in graphic form, I expect some brutally accurate insight into my existential state. Twitter, for example, has pegged “retirement life” as one of many interests, along with more normal early-20s hobbies like the HBO show “How To with John Wilson” and “wine.” Consider your Spotify Wrapped a very expensive astrological report, which divulges clues to your personality at the grand expense of around $120 ($9.99/month for 12 months). From there, you consult the supplemental literature. According to one TikTok, if your Spotify Wrapped artist is the Gorillaz, you had no friends in middle school; if it’s The Strokes, your continuously poor decision-making means you’ve spent “thousands of dollars on Plan B.” You might not even need assistance interpreting. Most of my social media acquaintances tout their results as proof of obvious truths: that they are gay (Doja Cat), depressed (Lil Peep), or gay and depressed (Mitski).

For Spotify, Wrapped is a spectacular opportunity for free social media advertising; with every screenshotted list, users and artists reaffirm how essential the service is to their daily existence. (This year, Spotify Wrapped took home the Webby Award for “Viral Marketing” in the Advertising, Media and PR category.) The presentation butters you up with compliments, congratulating you for tens of thousands of minutes using their service. “You’re a good listener. Feel free to show this to your exes,” it praised me, as if it was vying for my friendship at an overly-confessional brunch outing. Everyone I knew was miraculously their top artist’s most devoted fan: I myself appeared in the top 1 percent of Carly Rae Jepsen listeners, prompting me to speculate whether Spotify had massaged the data. I work at a music publication, and had favorably reviewed Jepsen’s collection of B-sides in May; at best, my results merely reflected my job responsibilities. Included among “the songs [I] loved most this year” were tracks by a maudlin singer-songwriter, whose album I had criticized as “underwhelming and repetitive.”

Meanwhile, the music that’d really lodged itself in my internal soundtrack was either buried or missing. Sometimes I’ll leave my desk to roller skate across the street, and as I glide across the basketball court, I hum a line by the 23-year-old indie rock artist Sophie Allison, or Soccer Mommy: “Hey I’ve been falling apart these days,” she confesses in “circle the drain,” off her second album, “color theory.” The chilly casualness of the “hey” makes the subsequent action — “falling apart these days” — sound as perfunctory as loading dishes in the wash, which it now kind of is. Released weeks before the pandemic, “color theory” initially felt too depressing for regular listening. But then the lockdown slowly ground everyone around me into a state of drab exhaustion, and we began to wrap ourselves in it. “circle the drain” seemed to be the theme song to this miserable year, but it didn’t even make it into my top 10.

Why rely on Spotify anyway? Even though everyone was cloistered at home, barred from clubs and venues, so much listening and discovery occurred outside of the platform in 2020, including mine. One of my quarantine delights has been the YouTube video “【Project DIVA F】 Francium 【エディットPV】”, in which the virtual pop star Hatsune Miku appears to have swallowed a cruise ship’s worth of caffeine, babbling furiously while slapping fish on screen. It’s so overwhelming that it relieves me, temporarily and cathartically, from thinking. I entered a similarly satisfying state of delirium in April, when I attended a Minecraft music festival run by the collective Open Pit. (For a different event, the collective even managed to re-create the Brooklyn nightclub Elsewhere.) Artists live-streamed on Instagram and Twitch, and staged events in Fortnite and Club Penguin. Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy discography found its truest expression on TikTok, where confident young women twerked to her saucy retorts. And after the shutdown of touring and live music decimated artists’ livelihoods, many fans felt greater urgency to buy their music and merch off the platform Bandcamp, which on the first Friday of each month, forgoes its cut of sales — typically 15% — so that all proceeds go directly from fans to musicians. (It’s also friendlier toward independent, lesser-known artists.)

Spotify values songs based on how frequently they’re played. Which is why the Wrapped results can be unintentionally funny: You might wake up and discover you’re the world’s greatest aficionado of “Box Fan Sounds,” or if you have a small child, Peppa Pig. Whether you’re genuinely invested in the music isn’t important; nor does it matter whether you’re really listening. In a desperate ploy to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts this January, Justin Bieber urged fans to continuously stream his single “Yummy” while sleeping, even prodding international listeners to download a VPN so their streams could count in the United States. No matter how trivial or utilitarian the music you’re streaming, or how aesthetically ordinary, you could still be branded as an adventurer, a trendsetter, a “pioneer.”

According to Spotify, I streamed almost 400 genres this year, although I didn’t know that many existed. (Spotify claims the existence of over 1,400-plus, including eccentricities like “abstracto” — unhelpfully described as “like complextro, but more abstract than rhythmic” — and “escape room.”) Without considering the specificities, the data makes me seem progressive, diverse, culturally omnivorous. As music history professor Marianna Ritchey observes in her book, “Composing Capital: Classical Music in the Neoliberal Era,” music is praised when it embraces “stylistic eclecticism,” prioritizing broad appeal over specialization. But is skimming through 40 genres really better than engaging actively with two? Perhaps crossing borders isn’t as transgressive as it seems: A globe-trotter may not be truly adventuring if in each country, he contains himself to variations on the same sleek, blandly mid-centuryish Airbnb.

Above all, the platform that peddles in “music for every mood” is baffled by one question: What happens when you don’t want to listen to anything? Last month, I read an interview with the 76-year-old new age composer Beverly Glenn-Copeland, in which he described how he spent several decades in near-silence, talking to ravens and bugs, listening only to his own gentle folk music. “I am happy in silence,” he reflected, “because I take up so much room.” I contrast this to the many l weeks in 2020 when I saw music as another source of exhaustion, convinced that if I couldn’t cram in the week’s new releases, I’d fail miserably as a cultural consumer. Spotify didn’t cause this feeling, of course — it just exacerbates it. In July, CEO Daniel Ek told artists it wasn’t “enough” to release albums once every three or four years. The content churns, and the platform applauds us for our endurance. For all its supposed knowledge, Spotify still doesn’t quite understand what I want to hear.