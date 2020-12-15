No such formal passport system has yet arisen. But the arrival of coronavirus vaccines under emergency authorization in parts of Europe and the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency approval of the Pfizer vaccine in this country raise the issue anew.

Until a vaccine is fully approved and widely available, we should not — except in the rarest of cases — make participation in society depend upon immunity status. And yet the vaccination cards that will be issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health agencies worldwide will make enforcing that norm a challenge

The cards issued by health officials are meant to help remind people to get their second shots of these vaccines (which all so far require two doses), to specify the vaccine manufacturer and to ensure that in an emergency caregivers know that someone has received this treatment. These are laudable goals, but the cards could easily become de facto entry cards required for people to attend school, get a job, dine at a restaurant or patronize businesses. Businesses might require employees to show coronavirus vaccine cards before they return to the office; and once vaccines are available for children, schools might require students to show these cards to attend. Tech companies are already scrambling to create apps that would include both vaccine and coronavirus testing information, and a digital vaccine passport for travelers will soon be introduced by the major airline trade association, the International Air Transport Association.

Some discrimination based on vaccination or existing immunity could be justified in special cases. Nursing homes may reasonably want to hire immunized staff before other applicants, for instance. (Although, the goal is to immunize health-care workers as quickly as possible, minimizing the problem.) But for a host of reasons the secretary of health and human services (current and future), should discourage the use of vaccination cards or apps for virtually any purpose other than guiding individual medical care. A section of the Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act pertaining to the “authorization for medical products for use in emergencies” grants the health secretary the power to set the parameters for their use. Under my reading of the law, he could use that power to specify that schools, employers and businesses cannot refuse entry to individuals who have not yet obtained a coronavirus vaccine. These reasons include scientific uncertainty about whether vaccines prevent viral transmission, concerns about equity in vaccine distribution and the importance of maintaining public trust in the creation and distribution of the vaccine. The president could buttress that prohibition by issuing a related executive order.

We should resist the intuitive-seeming rush to give preference to vaccinated people for reasons of health, equity and public trust. First, relying on vaccinations as a mechanism to protect unvaccinated Americans may give people a false sense of security. A restaurant might advertise that all of its employees have vaccine cards, to encourage people to start dining in again. But none of the clinical trials underway has proven that the vaccines prevent either infection of vaccinated subjects or their continued shedding of the virus. Asymptomatic transmission is a live danger. Some early results from the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford trials offer the promise that their vaccine may prevent viral spread. But it will be a long time before we can ease up on social distancing, masking and other preventive measures that reduce the spread of the virus.

Second, vaccine cards (and immunization apps) could turn into powerful weapons of exclusion and discrimination. The planned distribution of vaccines to various populations — health-care workers, nursing-home residents, the elderly — is based on their likelihood of contracting the virus or of suffering severe disease. That’s logical. But many of the people who have suffered the greatest economic impact of the global pandemic — members of the general population without underlying conditions who may have lost their jobs, or can’t work because they are caring for children at home — will be quite far back in line to receive the vaccine. Making participation in schools, work or leisure contingent on vaccination status will further entrench the economic inequities of the global pandemic.

What’s more, minority populations who have been hardest hit by the pandemic — both in physical and economic suffering — are the least likely to find “shortcuts” in line, as better-connected people in society may. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and the World Health Organization have made the case against colorblind vaccine distribution strategies, although it remains to be seen if states will take their advice. But much work remains to be done to build up confidence in the vaccine in minority communities: According to a Pew Research Center poll in late November, only 42 percent of Black Americans said they would take a vaccine once approved, compared with 61 percent of White Americans. It will hardly build confidence in the vaccines if they are used as a blunt tool of discrimination, with racially disparate effects. And if the government offers appropriate guidelines for operating businesses safely — and provides support to help them do so — many non-vaccinated people can do their jobs while mitigating risk.

Without doubt, many people want the vaccine as soon as they can possibly get it. But outside of a few settings — front-line health care and, perhaps, the military — people should not be required to take a vaccine when it has been approved only for emergency use, and they should face no penalty for declining to do so.

The FDA’s fast-track approval of the Pfizer vaccine suggests confidence in its safety and efficacy, but it will still take a while before we have the full picture. Last week, for example, two nurses in the United Kingdom suffered allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine that had not previously been reported in the clinical trials, leading to a recommendation against administering this vaccine in individuals with a history of significant allergic reactions. There are likely to be other reports of adverse reactions. We should let the full regulatory approval process play out and allow people to wait until it does before committing to a vaccine. Conditioning societal participation on taking an as-of-yet fully vetted vaccine is antithetical to rebuilding trust in science and the public health system — at a time when skepticism of experts runs high.

Letting people make high-stakes decisions based on vaccination status will create other risks, too: A black market in forged cards could emerge. And there would be powerful incentives for people to find ways to cheat the system to get the vaccine sooner. Such potential scenarios underscore why, for now, the health secretary ought to limit the use of vaccine cards to their intended purpose — to help remind people when their second shot is due.