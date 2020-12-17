But the Army’s recent history suggests the institution needs to do much more to tackle its culture of sexual violence. The problem isn’t a new one. In the 1990s, the Army also faced sexual assault scandals. Then too, Army leaders were shocked by independent reports that detailed systemic failings and pledged to do better.

However, they failed to create a healthier environment for women in the Army. In fighting off demands for an end to gender-integrated basic training, Army leaders lost any momentum they initially had for trying to promote cultural change.

In November 1996, the Army announced three male instructors at the basic training center in Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md., had been charged with rape, abuse and harassment of female soldiers under their supervision. Eventually, 12 male drill instructors were charged with a variety of crimes, exposing a pattern of sexual exploitation and the abuse of authority.

News of the Aberdeen scandal broke just five years after the Navy’s infamous Tailhook scandal, where more than 40 male Navy and Marine aviators were charged with sexual assault and other crimes. The Army, determined not to suffer similar damage to its reputation, moved quickly to commission several inquiries about sexual abuse within the service. It set up a hotline for soldiers to report sexual harassment, which was soon overwhelmed with over 4,000 calls in 10 days. Surveys of women in the Army revealed at least 55 percent of female soldiers had been sexually harassed, and political pressure for action grew.

At the center of these demands for action was Army Chief of Staff Gen. Dennis Reimer. A Vietnam veteran with a background in recruit training, he was dismayed by the abuses at Aberdeen, which he saw as a grave violation of the trust placed in commanders. When it came to broader culture around sexual harassment in the military, though, he struggled to grasp the situation. In response to claims that the Criminal Investigations Division at Fort Carson, Co., had failed to take an allegation of gang rape seriously, Reimer complained to a friend, “here I am a 57-year-old man and all anybody wants to talk to me about is sex.” Reimer’s weariness in the face of this sexual assault allegation was emblematic of an Army leadership that felt completely unprepared to deal with such scandals.

Reimer believed the Army needed to “come down hard on sexual misconduct” but thought training and education would be a better way to deal with sexual harassment. Writing to a female officer who had offered her thoughts on sexual harassment, he said “I don’t necessarily see sexual harassment being a military justice offense unless it is a very serious form.” For Reimer, training and education meant thinking how to desexualize the working environment. Rather than bringing the full weight of the military justice system to bear on the sexual harassment problem, he noted the marching cadences that soldiers sang during physical training, posters hanging on barracks walls and “the way we dress when we go to the gymnasium.”

While Reimer’s proposals failed to grasp the seriousness of the issue and offer solutions significant enough to solve it, at least he still had a better grasp of the situation than conservative critics of Army policy. To them, sexual abuse was the victims’ fault — a byproduct of the new practice of gender-integrated basic training itself, a practice which had begun in 1993.

One retired colonel wrote to Reimer calling the new training practices something merely dreamed up by “social engineers.” He wrote, “yes, there were some bad apples at Aberdeen and perhaps some leadership failures. But it would be far simpler to bring men and women through their initial Army training separately.” Like many critics of the Army, this colonel looked to the Marine Corps for inspiration, arguing that their gender-segregated training was pragmatic and sensible. The Senate Armed Services Committee held hearings in February 1997 on the matter, with Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) similarly arguing that the Army needed to segregate its training to separate “the match and the gunpowder.”

These Senate hearings marked a turning point in discussions about Aberdeen. Santorum was joined by his Republican colleagues in arguing that gender-integrated training was a mistake. Some Democrats also questioned the practice, with Sen. Charles Robb (D-Va.) declaring “we ought to question whether we may be pushing in a direction that is simply not productive.” Faced with this critique, Reimer conceded “there’s probably a need for a more detailed look in this particular area.”

A group of female officers warned Reimer that this focus on gender-integrated training was an exercise in victim-blaming. They were concerned that “a move to ‘study’ the issue of mixed-gender training may not only be misplaced but might also be a setback” because it would focus attention on the wrong issue and reopen old debates that had been closed.

This warning proved prescient. Rep. Roscoe Bartlett (R-Md.) introduced legislation in the House that would require the Armed Forces to offer gender-segregated training for all recruits, while Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) tried to attach a similar amendment to the annual defense appropriations bill. Secretary of Defense William Cohen had created a commission in response to the Aberdeen scandal and in December 1997, it published its findings, which included a recommendation that the Army, Navy and Air Force resegregate aspects of their basic training.

Ultimately, the military — including the Army — wisely rejected this report’s findings on gender-integrated training and refused to segregate men and women in basic training. Nonetheless, a controversy that had begun a year previously with an outcry about the treatment of women had ended up focusing on whether progress on gender integration should be reversed. The opportunity to tackle the root of sexism and violence against women was lost.

As a result, the problem persisted. According to retired Major Gen. Robert Shadley, commander of the Ordnance School at Aberdeen during the scandal, in the 20-year period after the scandal, over 400,000 service members were the victims of sexual assault.