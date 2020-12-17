This month is all about the nature of human adaptation, for good and ill.

I know a little something about how people react to catastrophes and crises. In disaster flicks, people are usually depicted as selfish, panicky nitwits. Human fallibility and weakness are at the core of the modern zombie canon.

The truth is more complicated. It is certainly the case that some humans do react that way, particularly to immediate threats. But it is also true that our species can adapt quickly to any new normal, once that new normal comes into focus.

Ordinarily, one would think that adaptability is a good quality to possess. The upside is readily observable in how Americans are adjusting to the news that one coronavirus vaccine has been approved, another one will soon be approved and more are in the pipeline. I have never seen people happier about videos of trucks rolling out for delivery. The celebratory, synchronized dancing by my local health-care workers has been above and beyond the call:

Little wonder that, as predicted, more and more Americans are receptive to taking a novel coronavirus vaccine now that it is a reality.

Adaptation has its downsides, however. It also means adjusting to trends that are horrific.

A week ago I heard CDC Director Robert Redfield discuss the state of the pandemic at a virtual Council on Foreign Relations meeting. He said that, as feared, the Thanksgiving travel combined with colder weather forcing many people indoors have led to a surge in infections. That, in turn, is now leading to a surge in deaths. According to Redfield, for the next 60 to 90 days the United States will experience daily death tolls that exceed the casualties on Sept. 11, 2001. The vaccine approvals will have no effect on those numbers.

Almost 3,000 people died from the Sept. 11 attacks. That translates into an additional 180,000 Americans dead by the middle of February and possibly 270,000 Americans dead by the end of winter. Tack that onto the 300,000 confirmed dead from covid-19 so far and that means that the odds are good that more than a half-million Americans will have died of SARS-CoV-2 between March 2020 and March 2021, a fair number of them after vaccines were approved. If one counts by excess deaths rather than official diagnoses, that number will be even higher.

After calculating those figures, I had to sit for a while and do nothing. As many Americans will die from this pandemic as did in World War II. That is a staggering number, even more so knowing that a better, more coordinated federal response could have considerably reduced the loss of life.

What is equally staggering, however, is how little it will matter to most Americans. That could be because we are incapable of processing such large numbers, but I would posit a different explanation: We adjust to a new normal. We adapted to community spread in March, we adapted to 100,000 dead in May — this is just another shift in the pace of casualties that requires further mental adjustments. Indeed, we are so good at coping with this mass-casualty event that some commentators characterize it as a national strategic asset.