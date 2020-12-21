Throughout modern history, we have seen how mass media can enrich and enlighten or debase and destroy, depending on the types of messages, their penetration into society and the political conditions. When controlled by extremists or powermongers, as in the cases of the Holocaust and decades later, Rwanda and Bosnia, mass media have contributed to the worst-case scenarios — genocides and mass human rights abuses. In each case, media broadcast common messages, which are not that different from those coming from far-right media today: dehumanizing depictions of the opposition and claims that “they” are destroying “our” country.

In 1930s Germany, the Nazi propaganda machine executed a “mind-bombing” strategy through radio, film, posters and the press to mass disseminate messages portraying Hitler as Germany’s invincible savior and Jews as the “enemy.” The result was world war, genocide and Germany’s downfall. By characterizing Jews as genetically “poison,” a “sham, a parasite, a liar,” this propaganda positioned their eradication as the way to purify the human race and rescue Germany from the throes of a Jewish conspiracy. In this narrative, spread through Nazi-controlled media, Jews were secretly conspiring with the plutocrats of the U.K. and U.S. “to strangle us,” conquer the world and enslave humanity.

The revelation of the horrors of the Holocaust did not weaken the potency of these tools, as similar depictions and frames have since been repurposed to fuel additional political crises that sowed division and hate.

In 1994 in Rwanda, after decades of intermarriage and relative harmony, the extremist party, Hutu Power gained influence with everyday Rwandan Hutus — teachers, neighbors, churchgoers and doctors. The party’s messaging charged that the Tutsi people were invaders, a pestilence, killers and destroyers of the country that Rwandans loved. Hutu Power used the popular, party-controlled radio station, the RTLM, which combined quick wit and popular music with genocidal framing to convince Rwandan Hutus that they had to take action to protect their country. Tutsis had to be eradicated for the good of the country. The result: Rwandans joined in the brutal mass extermination of their former students, friends, fellow parishioners and patients. In just 100 days, they brutally killed 800,000 Tutsis, three quarters of the entire Tutsi population.

Similarly, in Bosnia during the early to mid-1990s, nationalist leaders in Serbia seized control of broadcasting transmitters, then fired, ostracized and sometimes killed journalists who refused to carry the nationalist party line. Through rhetoric that divided and stereotyped people by ethnic identity, these leaders persuaded enough of the “us” that “they” were raping and killing “our people,” even feeding children to lions as part of a planned genocide. Many journalists resisted, continuing to publish vital news amid their building being shelled and their colleagues attacked. But the fear and hate-based narratives of “good-versus-evil” still persuaded enough people to support mass torture, rape, expulsion and execution of their fellow Bosniaks.

Ethical journalism has also helped foster peace and reconciliation, as for example, in South African during apartheid. While many Afrikaans-language domestic media ignored and justified the brutalities foisted onto the Black community, journalists at many other media outlets, including the English-language publications, worked to expose them, even as the Afrikaans-controlled government attempted to censor, control or shut them down. With international media coverage on their side, journalists, activists and church leaders built an enormous global campaign that helped end apartheid. When Nelson Mandela later met with the Inuit people, who had learned of his plight through the media, he mused about the potential of media. “Television [has] shrunk the world and in the process become a great weapon for eradicating ignorance and promoting democracy.”

Similarly, in Northern Ireland, many journalists resisted the 1988-1994 government-imposed broadcasting ban that forbade the airing of Sinn Fein voices. Then during the 1994-1998 Northern Ireland peace process, fed up with the toll of violence on their communities, they covered the peace process with as much dedication as is normally reserved for war reporting, and recognized, acknowledged and legitimized the authentic efforts of paramilitaries working for a peaceful settlement. While “an imperfect peace,” for the most part, the antagonists have traded their guns and bombs for a battle of ideas through the ballot box and deliberation in legislative bodies.

But in the United States today, so much of what is being promoted on the Internet, talk radio and conservative cable television promotes ignorance, by way of incivility, insults and conspiracy theories — with similar themes to the dangerous propaganda that fueled violence and death in Nazi Germany, Rwanda and Bosnia. Such an approach tilts toward eradicating democracy, because it breeds the sense that the political opposition doesn’t just disagree, but are enemies who aim to harm the country and who should be vanquished.

The rise of such media took advantage of changes in regulatory policy — especially the 1987 demise of the Fairness Doctrine and the 1996 Telecommunications Act, the latter of which produced consolidation that enabled shock programming to penetrate multiple markets. Repealing the Fairness Doctrine, which had required broadcasters to provide a reasonable percentage of time to public interest issues and to cover them in a fair and honest way, made way for the rise of increasing demonization and dehumanization.

And so, partisan programming on AM radio expanded and so too did the sense among conservatives that the mainstream media ignored or scorned their values and issues important to them. Most especially, broadcasters like Michael Savage, Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Ann Coulter focused on building a bond with audiences and keeping them hooked, instead of accurately informing their fans — seemingly in the name of the bottom line. While enriching a few, it has served to bring out our basest instincts at the cost of our democracy and civility.