What we experienced as it turned to fall was nothing like what we’d seen in the spring and summer.

There are people who are more vocal about their position about freedom, and what freedom means to them, who say, “You can’t tell me what I can or can’t do.” The silent majority sits back and does what’s right — they treat their neighbors with respect. But by the summer, the coronavirus had become a political issue, and it never should have. Questions like “Should we wear masks?” or “Should we social distance?” or “Should we shut down certain activities?” are simply matters of public health.

In any other time, this might be a different situation. But regardless of political affiliation, we’re all people — we’re all affected by this the same. If everyone would take care of their neighbor and practice benevolence, the whole world would be a better place.

The second wave here peaked right around Thanksgiving, and nearly 600 people were being hospitalized every day in our state, which has about 884,000 residents. By early December, South Dakota had seen the largest increase in per capita covid-19 deaths in the nation. At least 1,381 people here — about 1 out of every 640 residents — has died of the virus. At this point, though, we are optimistic that our state has peaked, and we’re seeing reductions in numbers of cases per day.

We’ve expanded our ICU from 24 beds to more than 54, out of a total of 500 beds in the hospital. We’ve taken over other parts of the hospital for intensive care. These beds have been consistently occupied almost every single day for as long as I can remember. Over 1,300 coronavirus patients are being managed through our hospital-at-home program, including nearly 200 on oxygen, most of whom have never been on oxygen before.

Of course, some people still haven’t realized that every one is being affected by this. It’s really easy to sit in your little bubble and say, “I’m going to be okay.” What I really wish I could do is take those people who are naysayers about the virus and have them walk step by step with me and my partners in the ICU to see what we’re dealing with every day.

They’d see a lot of doors closed — a lot of machines and IV drips hanging in a lot of rooms, a lot of ventilators and breathing tubes and patients lying on their stomachs with hopes of buying another day and saving their lives. They’d see a lot of personal protective equipment being put on and taken off, and a lot of hand-washing.

They’d see nurses and respiratory therapists and physicians running around from room to room to put out fires. And they’d see a few tears here and there, because of the emotional difficulty of dealing with patients and the stress we are all under.

They wouldn’t see many family members of patients, which they normally would. Years ago, we decided to open the critical-care unit to relatives, because families being there on that journey with patients in an ICU pays dividends. Now, relatives are sitting at home — maybe they’re full of dread and fear and a horrible sadness for their loved ones in the hospital, but they don’t know how sick they are, and they don’t know if they’ve been getting better or worse from day-to-day.

I try to stay positive, though. I grew up in a middle-class, rural family in central South Dakota, and I was taught to work hard. If you’re asked to move something from one side of the street to the other, it may not be the most fun job in the world, but it’s your job and you do it. I may have to put in 14 or 16 hours a day when I’m in the ICU, but it’s my job — and caring for people is not something I take lightly. I know that tomorrow will come, and at some point, I’ll have some time to rest and recharge.

What’s really made it hard on our health-care providers, though, is not having an end in sight. This pandemic hasn’t been a sprint, as the saying goes, it’s been a marathon — but when you’re in the race and you don’t even know where the finish line is, you start to become demoralized. But the past two weeks have been different: Avera received its first doses of the vaccine last Monday. It felt like hope had arrived. Vaccination is the best option we have for ending this pandemic.

When it came time to roll up our sleeves, I was one of the first in line. I wanted to show others that I’m not afraid to take this vaccine that’s been tested and approved. There have been no side effects for me, other than a sore right shoulder. For the first time in a long time, I can feel our caregivers breathing a sigh of relief that there is something we can do to help prevent this virus from ravaging this area any longer.