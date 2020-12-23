Beyond the question of whether the president can pardon himself lies the sticky question of whether he can — or should — pardon people who have not yet been convicted of any crime. Yes, it has been done before, most recently with Jimmy Carter’s 1977 blanket pardoning of men who refused induction into the United States military during the Vietnam War. But while the debate over draft evaders was also controversial, there is a stark difference between Carter’s use of this power in 1977 and the actions that Hannity and others are proposing now.

The question of whether men who had refused the draft deserved some form of clemency emerged as a major political issue in the final years of the Vietnam War. A great many men had served in Vietnam and many others — including, it turns, out, Donald Trump — used a variety of legal means to avoid service. Still others refused induction into the military either as a matter of conscience or because they lacked any other means of avoiding service. By the end of 1971, about 70,000 Americans had left the United States to avoid the draft, and the Department of Defense was tallying nearly 350,000 deserters over the previous five years. Whether they left the United States or not, men who were indicted for violating the Selective Service Act faced a federal prison sentence. Most draft resisters, however, were never charged with a crime. In 1975, the ACLU found that “The Department of Justice, which makes decisions about whom to prosecute, initiated prosecutions against fewer than 10%.” For the other 90 percent, the legal peril was largely notional.

Throughout the 1970s, Americans developed a range of views on how the nation should deal with these men. For many conservatives, it was a simple matter of law and order — these men had broken the law and they needed to accept the consequences, either remaining abroad and forfeiting their citizenship or returning to face a judge and jury. More liberal commentators argued that the persecution of draft evaders masked the real criminality of the war’s architects: policymakers in Washington. “How, for example,” James Reston wrote in the New York Times, “do you weigh the punishment between a runaway Army kid who told the truth about the war … and a President who assured everybody he was respecting the neutrality of Cambodia when he was bombing the hell out of it?”

A range of other arguments emerged as well. Some Gold Star Mothers, for example, argued that their sons had died because someone else had evaded service; others insisted that no other mother ought never see her son again because of a misbegotten war. Military leaders feared that the country could never fight another major war if potential soldiers could expect to be forgiven if they refused induction; pacifists hoped the debate would lead to a more circumspect U.S. policy.

In this heated climate, several solutions emerged. Members of Congress, religious leaders, commentators and activists scoured the historical record for precedents that would justify amnesty, clemency or pardon. Both Republican and Democratic legislators — most notably, Sen. Robert Taft Jr. (R-Ohio) — proposed a conditional amnesty program, in which evaders could gain amnesty if they performed alternative national service. But this proposal quickly ran into opposition. Some religious leaders demanded an “unconditional form of amnesty” while the Knights of Columbus demanded that the country “give full attention to those who served” and meet the needs of veterans rather than address those of “resisters in Canada.” The Congressional Research Service determined that it was unclear “whether Congress may legislatively remit the obligations for criminal acts.”

By 1974, responsibility for addressing the question had shifted the issue to the executive branch. In his first trip outside Washington as president, Gerald R. Ford took the brave step of announcing before the annual meeting of the Veterans of Foreign Wars that “I want them to come home if they want to work their way back.” A few weeks later, he urged a policy of “leniency and mercy,” similar to the program Taft had envisioned. And like Taft, he was roundly criticized for it. Mail poured into the White House on the topic, and while there was some praise the bulk of the letters castigated Ford for either not going far enough or doing too much.

Others used the debate to condemn him for fully pardoning Nixon but only offering conditional forgiveness to draft evaders. When sent a letter from congressional colleagues asking for her support of Ford’s plan, Rep. Patsy Mink, an erstwhile supporter of conditional amnesty, scrawled “Take my name off! I don’t want to agree with Ford — not after what he did!” Perhaps most troubling, the men the program was designed to help seemed remarkably disinterested in Ford’s offer; by December 1974, just 131 had applied.

The challenge that draft evaders posed thus remained an issue into the 1976 presidential election. As a candidate, Jimmy Carter “was vigorously booed by hundreds of American Legion Members … after he told them he would issue a pardon.” But having won the White House because of political support from religious leaders and veterans, he kept the promise on the first day of his administration. The pardon shielded nearly 10,000 men who had refused induction from prosecution, but it was not an amnesty, nor did it address those who had deserted the military after induction.

Unsurprisingly, this decision was also critiqued from all sides. Advocates of amnesty condemned Carter for not also pardoning military deserters; in the New York Times, William Safire wrote that “if he is to ‘wipe the slate clean’ from a decade of nightmares, the President should pardon them all.” Meanwhile, Wisconsin American Legion members argued that Carter’s membership in the organization should be revoked.

In the end, Carter pardoned draft dodgers as a means of moving the nation past the division caused by the Vietnam War, a war that historian Christian Appy has described as “demand[ing] more soul-searching” than any conflict “with the possible exception of the Civil War.” Just moments before Legionnaires had begun booing him, Carter told them “it is time for the damage, hatred, and divisiveness of the Vietnam War to be over.” It was a controversial decision, one that was unpopular in many quarters, and one that hardly settled debate over the Vietnam War. But it was a decision that Carter felt was in the best interest of the country — not the interests of one particular group.