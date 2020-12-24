Christmas, in America, pretends to be secular and claims every aspect of the season. The cold means Christmas is coming. Apple cider, mint, chocolate — those ordinary flavors become emblems of Christmas. Schools go on Christmas break. If it snows, it could mean a white Christmas. If there’s hope among darkening days, it’s Christmas cheer.

Despite years of hating the holiday that had no place for me — glaring at ads that assumed I’d be celebrating, changing the station when the radio played “Christmastime in Washington” — I saw its beauty, too. At Black megachurches or a Catholic parish in New Orleans, it’s hard not to feel the holiday bringing people together. A few years ago, on a Christmas Eve flight where the crew sang carols over the loudspeakers on their way home to their families, I joined in with the rest of the crowd. Christmas makes magic real — and that’s beautiful enough that I can almost understand lying to children about a fat man flying through the sky.

Slowly, I fell in love, the way a tourist falls in love with Paris, feeling it to be wholly and gloriously Parisian, knowing all the while that it will never be theirs. Who doesn’t love a holiday that asks people to step out of their routines and enjoy warmth and cold in equal measure, each an aspect of what it is to have one’s nerves activated in December? Who doesn’t love the smell of smoke billowing from the thurible at midnight Mass? Who doesn’t love carols on a cold night’s drive?

Yet I am, to Christmas, still a stranger. I fundamentally do not know how people celebrate. I know there are gifts. I know there is goose. I know they shut their doors and don’t answer texts. They seem not to remember that, on that one day, there are some of us out there, roaming the empty streets, feeling, strangely, alive, like the still world — emptied of its Christians, littered with the public red and green displays which were actually just a preamble to the real event taking place inside, alone with their families — is, today, all ours.

That day, I go to three movies in the theater. My family has its ritual Chinese dinner. There’s my favorite seasonal pastime: wondering about the mysteries of Christmas. When children thank Santa, and not their parents, for their gifts, are the parents insulted? When is Jesus’s actual birthday, given time differences and historical calendar irregularities, and does it matter? What is the origin of putting gifts in stockings? I doubt I will ever have all the answers to my questions. That’s part of the fun.

I’ve come to accept — embrace, even — that being a social creature in America means living with Christmas. But this year, I am not a social creature. None of us is. Sure enough, I’m only dimly aware that Christmas is coming.

This year, I rarely get in my car and never enter a store, so I haven’t heard more than a few Christmas songs. I don’t have casual interactions with strangers spreading Christmas cheer. No Christmas parties (nor “holiday” parties). No feeling, at the school where I teach, of a festive end to the semester. No calculus students roaming the school singing carols. One day in November, on a work Zoom, a colleague declared that this year, she needed Christmas joy early, and she showed off her tree. That’s about it.

I have to say, I don’t miss it. Not Christmas, per se.

What I do miss, just a tinge, is the confusion — the simultaneous joy, exclusion, cheer and bitterness. I miss exaggerating my ignorance of Christmas, no doubt a product of insecurity. I miss the shock, mine and others’, when I learn something new about the holiday, something everyone makes fun of me for not having known. (Recently: Reindeer are real animals! Not mythical.) I miss when someone at a cash register says, “Merry Christmas!” — and where once, as a small child, I’d feel angry at her assumption that I cared about Christmas, now, sincerely and happily, I reply: “Merry Christmas!”

In past years, I often wished for a world without Christmas — it would be an easier world, one where I feel less torn. But maybe too easy. It would also be a world without people, because in this country, people celebrate Christmas.

Next year, when we’re vaccinated, I’ll take the people, and their Christmas, too.