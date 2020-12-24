It’s no surprise that a room full of Republicans who can afford to attend a gala at President Trump’s private club and supported tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans would chafe at the idea of making the rich less rich. But their deep contempt for making the poor more comfortable is particularly loathsome, especially in the middle of a pandemic that has thrust many Americans into poverty and made life for people who were already suffering infinitely more difficult. It also directly contradicts the Christian values that Pence, in particular, claims to espouse, vocally and at every opportunity.

Yet somehow, it’s apt that Trump’s self-pitying tantrum now threatens to shut down the government and cancel the insufficient pandemic relief legislation Congress was on the verge of passing, just days before Christmas. In the modern Republican version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the Tiny Tim situation is unfortunate, but private insurance shouldn’t be obligated to cover his preexisting condition, and we certainly can’t give Mom and Dad unemployment just because they lost their jobs — they’ll have no incentive to find new work! After all, it would be grossly unfair to ask Ebenezer Scrooge, a self-made man, to pay a bit more in taxes.

Republicans don’t have to state the case for this callousness overtly because it’s articulated over and over again in policy. In Dickens, Scrooge tells the men soliciting donations for the poor that the poor can go to the workhouse or prison, and if they can’t, they can just die, and reduce the surplus population. If that sounds overly cruel, it’s worth examining GOP policies that try to force people who can’t work to do so, throw people who haven’t been found guilty of a crime into prison because they can’t afford bail or leave them to die for lack of health care. At least Scrooge is honest about his morally abhorrent end goals. Democrats want a War on Poverty; Republicans want a war on the poor.

This is particularly evident right now, as Senate Republicans block robust direct cash payments because financial relief might disincentivize work, implying that working-class Americans can’t be trusted to be productive citizens without the threat of financial and personal ruin hanging over their heads. This disdain for the suffering of workers is also exemplified in the demented argument that someone who needed a $1,200 relief check at the beginning of the pandemic now only needs $600, after months of job losses, looming evictions and overflowing lines at food banks. The GOP has cruelly demonstrated that they’re capable of providing more — they did at the beginning of the pandemic — and they’re just choosing not to.

Seeing conservative evangelical Christians embrace this ideological viewpoint is especially striking. Even outside of a pandemic, Pence and his allies endorse endless bureaucratic hurdles for food assistance designed explicitly to discourage use of SNAP benefits. They demand onerous and untenable work requirements. They’re fundamentally okay with the fact that other people will die because they can’t afford health care as long as it means their own premiums for private insurance don’t go up. Fifty-six percent of Evangelicals believe government aid to the poor does more harm than good, an opinion with which the poor likely disagree. The Bible is fairly clear that Christians have a responsibility to take care of the poor and the sick, but American Evangelicals appear to believe this exhortation comes with an asterisk that says this is only true if the wealthy decide the poor and sick are deserving — and if helping them requires no sacrifice.

Justifying this requires a near farcical amount of theological cherry-picking, and sometimes the wholesale invention of unadulterated apocrypha. I’m not religious as an adult, but growing up Southern Baptist, I was often told by elders that the Bible tells us that it’s better to teach a man to fish than to give a man a fish. As it happens, the Bible says no such thing, and this actually appears to be a reformulation of a Chinese proverb that says, “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” The closest thing in the Bible is Matthew 4:19, where Jesus says, “follow me and I will make you fishers of men,” which is a different thing entirely.

But if you like your public policy lessons piscine, it makes more sense to look at the fairly well-known parable of the loaves and the fishes, where Jesus performs a miracle when a large crowd gathers to hear him speak and nobody brings lunch. He takes five loaves of bread and two fish and divinely multiplies them so he can feed 5,000 people. Notably, he does not means-test the crowd, demand that they learn to fish first and begin instruction for Fishing 101 or suggest that they figure out how to code a fishing app. They are hungry, so he feeds them. He doesn’t care whether they are deserving, he only aims to alleviate their suffering.

Which is not to say that fishing lessons aren’t important, long-term. Job-training programs are useful. But you can’t “find something new” (as senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump puts it) your way out of an eviction, astronomical medical bills or a lack of food this week. The problem with poverty is not, as the GOP would have it, systemic laziness and bad judgment on the part of the poor. It is the condition itself, which is not conducive to human prosperity and certainly not a de facto crucible in which character is forged. And without any kind of economic safety net, poverty often perpetuates itself no matter how hard the poor struggle to alleviate it. Class mobility via the market is nearly impossible when basic needs aren’t met. Even when people can participate in the labor market — and not everyone can — they need to be able to eat and take care of themselves first. In this context, making the poor more comfortable isn’t just the morally correct position; it’s the only sustainable policy prescription for long-term mitigation of poverty.

There are fair nuances in any discussion of how to do this and to what extent we’re responsible for our fellow citizens, and these would also apply in a Christian framework. But Evangelicals like Pence and much of the Christian conservative GOP deploy a kind of self-serving denialism that says the problem is not poverty itself, but one of self-sufficiency, and so addressing poverty directly does not help. These narratives allow Republicans like Pence to patronizingly suggest that helping the poor somehow does the poor a disservice.

This an intentional abdication of both government’s responsibility to its citizens (poor citizens are still citizens) and any Christian responsibility elected officials like Pence have as a direct function of their professed faith. It’s bad faith, in both senses.

There’s another Bible story that the Christian GOP should pay attention to in this context. It appears in Matthew 25:42. Jesus sits on his throne in heavenly glory and divides supplicants into two groups, cursing one group and damning them to hell. The offense? “For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink. I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me. I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me.” The supplicants protest that they have no recollection of their negligence (a familiar protest to anyone who’s watched a congressional hearing about GOP coronavirus mismanagement lately), and do not remember seeing Jesus in need at all. Jesus responds that they’ve encountered plenty of people who were suffering, and “whatever you did not do for the least of these, you did not do for me.”

It doesn’t take a doctorate in theology or a transformative and perfect faith to answer the question “what would Jesus do?” with respect to the suffering of “the least of these”: He’d make them more comfortable. If Pence can’t stomach that, he should ask himself whether he’d rather be a good Republican or a good Christian.

In Dickens’s tale, the Ghost of Christmas Present warns Scrooge of people like Pence who launder their miserliness with religious justifications: “There are some upon this earth of yours … who lay claim to know us, and who do their deeds of passion, pride, ill-will, hatred, envy, bigotry, and selfishness in our name, who are as strange to us, and all our kith and kin, as if they never lived. Remember that, and charge their doings on themselves, not us.”