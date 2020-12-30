It’s difficult to see a way forward.

So perhaps we should look backward, to January 1776 — another winter of discord, disease and existential angst — and the release that month of Tom Paine’s “Common Sense.” This 46-page pamphlet snapped Americans out of their colonial daze, telling them, in effect, to get over their delusions and face their problems.

Open war had broken out between British soldiers and Massachusetts militiamen 10 months earlier. Rumors flew that the crown had paid Cherokees to murder settlers in the Carolinas and that German (and Russian!) mercenaries were headed to New York or Philadelphia. Most of the 2.5 million colonists favored the “patriot” movement, yet the population was divided and unsure.

Religious minorities, long protected by the crown, worried about majority rule under the “patriots.” Recent immigrants wondered whether land titles signed by royal governors would remain valid. Others simply feared chaos, clinging to the venerable British Empire even as it turned on them.

Adding to the gloom was an outbreak of smallpox — a disease far more contagious than the current coronavirus and about 20 times as deadly. George Washington, who had almost died of this terrifying plague as a young man, worried that it would destroy the Continental Army but hesitated to order inoculations, a precursor to vaccination.

Then, on Jan. 10, “Common Sense” went for sale for two shillings ($15 today). The author was a recent migrant from Britain, a self-taught scribbler and middle-aged divorcé whose sad blue eyes hinted at his painful past: His first wife had died while delivering a stillborn son, and his various jobs as a tobacconist, teacher and tax collector had gone nowhere.

Having lived in Philadelphia for 12 months, Paine knew that even the most radical colonists still admired the British constitution as a “perfect” balance of king, aristocrat and commoner. Lawyers and judges from London demanded the same deference to centuries-old cases in English law. And as late as January 1776, Americans kept on deferring. Who were they, as mere provincials, to question the world’s greatest power? What could they do but protest their betters across the ocean and hope for mercy?

“Common Sense” demolished those habits of thought.

It began by noting that monarchy was just another form of government — and not a very good one for most people. The British constitution was nothing special, either. It traced back to the 1066 conquest of England by the son of a French warlord from an extramarital affair. “A French bastard landing with an armed banditti and establishing himself king of England against the consent of the natives, is in plain terms a very paltry rascally original,” Paine scoffed.

Just before he left England, Paine had read about British atrocities in South Asia, including the public execution of Bengalese men and the gross profiteering of the East India Co. in the midst of famine. He warned that the “royal brute” would do the same thing in North America.

Put simply, Paine described the British Empire as a global racket that empowered rich Englishmen at the expense of everyone else. Then he reminded the colonists that they, not the crown, had built sturdy traditions of self-government, not to mention thriving farms and bustling seaports. No thanks to Britain, they had formed a decent “society,” which Paine considered the natural home of humankind.

Once they were free of the empire’s clutches, Paine concluded, Americans could improve their society and pursue their happiness while shaking hands with the rest of the world. All they had to do was to face facts and act accordingly: “The sun never shined on a cause of greater worth.”

Americans read or heard “Common Sense” in homes and taverns, around quiet firesides and noisy docks. They bought at least 80,000 copies in the early months of 1776, vastly more than any other book or pamphlet. “[Your work] may justly be compared to a land-flood that sweeps all before it,” one reader told Paine.

Emboldened by Paine’s logic, the United States declared independence that July. Paine marched with Washington’s army during the grim months that followed, famously writing in December, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” Washington finally ordered all soldiers inoculated for smallpox early the next year, saving the army and possibly the war.

Paine exalted in the American victory, but he wanted much more for his adopted country — and for all peoples.

In his second bestseller, “Rights of Man” (1791), he proposed universal education, national pensions and an end to “the horrid practice of war.” He also called on government to help the working poor in times of sickness; to Paine’s mind, this was simply how good societies should behave. The people of Boston cited these passages during another smallpox outbreak in 1792, which they overcame by shutting down the city and inoculating thousands.

“My country is the world, and my religion is to do good,” Paine explained. He wanted to free the living from the dead hand of the past, to convince people that they deserved better than backward traditions and outdated rules. He hated cruelty and loved humanity. He rejected selfishness and embraced society. He scorned delusions and confronted reality.

Imagine what he would say this winter.

For starters, Paine would scoff at “originalism” — the legal theory, now dominant on the Supreme Court, that we must obey the words of the Constitution as they were intended in 1788. He would remind anti-maskers that each member of society owes basic human duties to all the others. He would note that we live in a republic, a society and government dedicated to the public good rather than to its most selfish individuals.