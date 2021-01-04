This policy was formalized in the Carter Doctrine, a strategy that has guided U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East since 1980. One of its unintended consequences was to sacrifice meaningful efforts to address climate change for several decades.

In many ways, President Jimmy Carter was a great environmental president. He signed more than a dozen environmental bills, funded clean energy research, required hazardous-waste cleanup and protected 56 million acres of public land. He also strongly promoted increased energy conservation, including setting the first fuel economy standards, to address the growing dependence on imported oil that had resulted from the peaking of domestic production in 1970.

But another aspect of Carter’s record weakens this legacy: his willingness to try to save his presidency by shifting American foreign policy toward the Persian Gulf region.

The 1979 Iranian Revolution — which deposed Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, an American ally — resulted in an immediate decrease in worldwide petroleum production. Ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also increased their export prices that year by 24 percent to protest continued U.S. support for Israel. This combination set off a new wave of inflation and spurred a global economic crisis.

With his approval numbers flagging, Carter decided to address the American people, in what would become the defining speech of his presidency.

Carter argued that the nation faced a crisis of confidence that was threatening its social and political fabric. “The confidence that we have always had as a people is not simply some romantic dream or a proverb in a dusty book that we read just on the Fourth of July,” he said. “It is the idea which founded our nation and has guided our development as a people.” He feared recent events, including the failed war in Vietnam, Watergate and the shattering of a sense that American natural resources were unlimited, had eroded this self-assurance.

“These wounds [were] still very deep,” Carter observed. “They have never been healed.” The president concluded the address by suggesting that solving the energy crisis would define the nation’s future course and proposed an incredibly ambitious agenda to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The initial reaction to Carter’s speech was overwhelmingly positive. Editorialists and pundits lauded the remarkable performance, praising the president’s audacity. His job approval jumped 12 points almost overnight.

Yet four decades later, his words echo hauntingly in one’s ears because the crisis he diagnosed has still never been truly addressed. Why not?

Too few Americans were willing to embrace Carter’s call for change in the culture of energy usage. For decades, Americans had luxuriated in the lifestyle provided by cheap energy, and few were willing to make the sacrifices necessary to alter course. This included members of Carter’s own Cabinet, and he ultimately replaced five Cabinet secretaries who opposed his new agenda. The news media also turned on him, accusing him of being pessimistic in suggesting that the nation had descended into a moral “malaise,” a term he never used in the address. “The speech, not as a text or a set of actual words but as an imagined event,” historian Kevin Mattson writes, “provided a script for Carter’s end.”

The following year, with fuel prices still high, inflation still threatening and the Iranian hostage crisis preoccupying the nation, Carter changed tack in a desperate attempt to save his presidency. In his State of the Union address, he announced a new policy aimed at projecting strength by protecting American petroleum interests in the Middle East.

“Let our position be absolutely clear,” he said. “An attempt by any outside force to gain control of the Persian Gulf region will be regarded as an assault on the vital interests of the United States of America, and such an assault will be repelled by any means necessary, including military force.”

In short, Carter let pragmatic political considerations undermine what he knew to be best for the nation. Rather than attempting to persuade a reluctant population to conserve energy, he futilely sought to win reelection by giving voters what they wanted.

This doctrine introduced a new national security strategy aimed at ensuring the free flow of oil through the Straits of Hormuz, chiefly to U.S. allies throughout Eurasia. It was intended to keep global prices low, which policymakers thought was critical for American economic growth. This required, however, much more military engagement in the Middle East, including fighting the Persian Gulf War and 2003 Iraq War. It also played a role in the rise of global terrorism. As Bill Richardson, a former energy secretary and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has written, “Every American can make the intuitive connection between global dependence on Middle Eastern oil, dissent in Middle Eastern societies, and terrorist attacks on the United States.” Hundreds of thousands of lives were lost in all of these conflicts.

Fighting these wars cost at least $4 trillion and the country continues to spend an estimated $50 billion annually policing the Middle East. As economic geographer Roger Stern writes, “On an annual basis, the Persian Gulf mission now costs about as much as did the Cold War.” An analysis conducted by Oak Ridge Laboratory estimated that the indirect economic costs of U.S. reliance on foreign oil markets were more than $10 trillion between 1970 and 2005, about $285 billion annually.

The Carter Doctrine also guaranteed a continued global reliance on petroleum, ultimately undermining the very environmental agenda Carter had advanced. This was most clearly apparent in the United States, where annual consumption continued to grow and greenhouse gas emissions reached catastrophic levels. Continued low prices meant Americans had little incentive to change their behavior. They could still afford to buy gas-guzzling vehicles while average miles driven per year persistently expanded.

This resulted in postponing by many decades a reckoning with the climate crisis, even as the science of global warming became ever more certain and dire.