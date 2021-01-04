There is also the matter of Trump’s supporters. According to the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer and Asawin Suebsaeng, the hard core #MAGA crowd is planning some trouble for this Wednesday:
Trump diehards from across the country have organized their travel to Washington on “The Donald” forum. One of the hottest topics on the site is how protesters can bring guns to D.C., which would count as a local crime in nearly all circumstances under Washington’s strict gun laws. Others have talked about breaking into federal buildings or committing violence against law enforcement officers who try to stop them from storming Congress.“I’m thinking it will be literal war on that day,” one popular comment posted last Wednesday read. “Where we’ll storm offices and physically remove and even kill all the D.C. traitors and reclaim the country.”Both the November and December rallies in Washington saw violence, especially after nightfall. And that seems likely to be the case this coming rally too. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio claimed in a post on conservative social media network Parler that some Proud Boys would dress in black to disguise themselves as left-wing “antifa” protesters.
After reading that story, I wrote a bad tweet:
Look, anyone can have a bad day on Twitter, and that includes myself. The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway captured the general response from the right:
Sometimes the best thing to do is to let these kerfuffles die out, but I’m watching “Cobra Kai” right now and Season Three of that show teaches me to confront my problems head on. When The Federalist’s Tristan Justice produced a stand-alone story entitled, “Washington Post Contributor: Calling Trump Supporters ‘Deplorable’ Was Too Nice,” I realized my tweet contained an easily misinterpreted error beyond the missing preposition.
Hemingway and Justice believe that I think half of Trump’s supporters are worse than deplorable — they’re irredeemable. I categorically do not think that. Anybody can make a mistake and then be a citizen in good standing again by renouncing violence and eschewing lies about our civic life. But I am concerned about what more than half of Trump’s supporters in this country believe transpired in last November’s election.
Consider that reporters covering Georgia’s runoff election state keep saying that none of Trump’s supporters in the state believes he lost the presidential election. According to Axios’ Alyssa Treene, “Not one Republican voter [Atlanta Constitution-Journal reporter Patricia] Murphy has spoken to since Election Day believes that President-elect Biden won. ‘Not one, not a person,’ she said. ‘And many of them don’t even think he’ll be inaugurated on January 20.’”
This is not limited to Georgia. North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer (R) told Politico, “The people back home largely feel like this election was robbed” and that “the easiest vote for me politically would be to object to everything and vote for every objection.” Last month a Quinnipiac poll showed that 70 percent of Republicans — way more than half — agreed that Biden’s victory is not legitimate. Seventy-seven percent — again, way more than half — claimed there was widespread fraud. Quinnipiac’s Tim Malloy explained, “Was the election on the level? ‘No way’ say the vast majority of Republicans. The dearth of Republicans in the House and Senate willing to acknowledge the Biden win is in step with their base.”
Despite the Trump campaign’s inability to proffer evidence of fraud, abuse, or other shenanigans, and despite the Trump White House’s efforts to browbeat officials into manufacturing such evidence, the bulk of the GOP sees nothing wrong with what Trump is doing. Well more than half of Trump’s supporters refuse to believe that he lost the popular vote by more than 7 million and the electoral college by more than 70.
No one is irredeemable. Most religious and ethical guides — including, again, “Cobra Kai” — say that everyone deserves at least a second chance. Maybe by the end of 2021, more Trump supporters will recognize the legitimacy of the election. And this problem is not unique to Trump supporters — it is a worsening pattern of the post-Cold War era.
Regardless of party or faction, however, continuing to think that an election outcome was illegitimate despite all data to the contrary seems deserving of strong condemnation. And that was what I meant by my inelegant tweet.