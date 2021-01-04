In the current moment, the closest thing that qualifies as a second draft of history is the mother of all Lawrence Wright essays in the New Yorker. Wright is perfectly positioned to write such an opus. One of his previous books, “The Looming Tower,” is considered the definitive take on al-Qaeda’s rise. Just as the pandemic began, Wright published an eerily prescient novel, “The End of October,” about the global spread of a pandemic and an Anthony Fauci-like protagonist trying to combat it.

His pandemic essay “The Plague Year” hopscotches between China, Utah, Texas, Seattle, the White House, Wall Street, hospital wards and research labs. It is also more than 30,000 words.

As a courtesy to the hard-working readers of Spoiler Alerts, I read it over the break. Here are my takeaways:

1. Even when Peter Navarro is right, he is worse than useless. There is very, very little that Navarro has gotten right over the past four years. But credit where it’s due, last January he was one of the folks who was writing memos and warning the president about the dangers of the novel coronavirus.

Being right is useless in policymaking, however, without the power to persuade. Deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger was worried that the administration was not taking the possible pandemic seriously. According to Wright, in one early coronavirus task force meeting Pottinger brought along Navarro, “sensing that he’d need backup.” The problem, however, was that Navarro played true to form: “Within minutes, Navarro was at odds with everyone in the room. … No progress was made in that meeting, but Navarro was so strident that [Mick] Mulvaney barred him from future sessions.”

2. The technocrats failed, and failed badly, at first. February was the month that the United States most egregiously fumbled in its response to the pandemic. President Trump bears some of the responsibility (see below), but far from all of it. During that month, Trump’s economic team resisted any travel restrictions, as did the health team.

Wright’s section on miscues from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration in rolling out the tests will be familiar to anyone who has followed this story closely. What is difficult to shake, however, is CDC Director Robert Redfield’s constant admissions of error and befuddlement. During the third week of February, “Redfield admitted that he had no idea when new test kits might be ready.” To this day, it appears as though he has no idea how the CDC botched the initial testing kits.

Redfield also acknowledged that “we didn’t understand until mid-March that many people with covid weren’t symptomatic but were highly infectious.” He later admitted that the CDC’s reversal on mask-wearing was awkward, saying: “When you have to change the message, the second message doesn’t always stick.”

3. Political leadership matters. The system failed initially, but that is not surprising. When confronted with unusual exigencies, bureaucrats will make mistakes but also learn from them. Public health officials properly reversed course on the wearing of masks, for example. The challenge is to retain public trust despite such initial missteps, and that requires political leadership.

This is Trump’s biggest failure during the pandemic. He resisted wearing a mask from the get-go, and as Wright notes, “Tens of millions of Americans emulated the President’s bravado, and the unchecked virus prolonged unemployment, upended efforts to reopen the economy, and caused many more fatalities. … It’s dispiriting to think that, had such a simple precaution been broadly implemented from the start, America could have avoided so much suffering, death, impoverishment, and grief.”

Trump made other errors as well. He did not supply the necessary public goods to states, guaranteeing a free-for-all in personal protective equipment. By the summer, he was listening only to Scott Atlas. But the best way he could have exercised leadership was to promote mask-wearing. He barely said it and never sustained the message.

4. This was the perfect disease to break the United States. Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is far more lethal than ordinary influenza but not nearly as lethal as other pandemic diseases. Mortality disproportionately affects the elderly and minorities. It is possible to contract and spread the coronavirus but be asymptomatic. The incubation period is long. Mask-wearing is designed to protect others, not oneself, a difficult concept for some Americans to grasp. All of this, combined with the initial policy screw-ups, rendered contact tracing overtaken by events. It also made it easy for large swaths of the population to assume that concerns about the coronavirus were exaggerated.

The resulting surge in infections broke some health-care professionals. Wright’s section on doctor Lorna Breen and what she faced running two New York hospital emergency rooms will break your heart multiple times. Wright probably finished this before the latest surge, but I fear that there will be more Lorna Breens to come in 2021.

5. We have learned so much and so little in the century since the last great pandemic. Read Barry’s “The Great Influenza” and two things stand out. First, the doctors of that era made amazing progress in the scientific approach to diseases but nonetheless believed they were looking for a bacteria rather than a virus. Second, the colossal stupidity and venality of many local officials exacerbated the toll of that pandemic.

A century later, the medical science has improved. The initial vaccines were developed in short order, in no small part because of first-generation Americans who went into medicine. Alas, the stupidity and venality of public officials appears to be more of a constant.