Full disclosure: I know almost every name listed above and can say very nice things about them without any cake or liquor in my system. The more important thing, however, is how often and how recently they have all been in government. Most of them have held multiple government positions in multiple departments. Because President Trump had only one term, in many cases, their time out of government has been less than five years.

This matters because of a point the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts made a few years ago: “Do the abilities of foreign policy wonks atrophy when they’re out of power? Pretty much, yeah.” While being out of power can allow one to build up intellectual capital, there are other facets of the job that, like aerobic physical fitness, require continued service. There is such a thing as “policymaking shape,” and the longer national security folks are not in government service, the more out of shape they will be.

Previous government service is no guarantee of good future policy. It does increase the likelihood, however, that the incoming Biden administration will commit fewer own goals than, say, the Trump administration did in its first year. Once in the White House, Joe Biden and Kamala D. Harris will benefit from having veteran Democratic policymakers at the ready.

This raises a rather awkward question: The next time a Republican comes into office, who will be the out-of-shape minor-leaguers staffing the foreign policy and national security teams?

Lest one think I am being mean or partisan, consider the following. Most of the GOP’s foreign policy bench sat out this administration because of suspicions about, you know, Trump’s character and worldview. Even if they do serve in the next GOP administration, at least 16 years would have passed between the next GOP administration and the George W. Bush years.

Perhaps the biggest problem will be at the Defense Department. Trump’s love affair with generals and veterans has gone the way most love affairs with him go. This leaves the loyal Trumpist civilians after Trump’s post-election purge of the Pentagon.

The thing is, these remaining acting officials seem way, way out of their depth.

On New Year’s Day, the New York Times’s Eric Schmitt reported that acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller was ordering home the USS Nimitz in an attempt to de-escalate tensions with Iran as the anniversary of the U.S. assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani approached. This ran counter to the preference of military commanders.

De-escalation is a laudatory idea, but Schmitt also wrote, “Critics said the mixed messaging was another example of the inexperience and confusing decision-making at the Pentagon since Mr. Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and several of his top aides in November’s election.” The rest of the story suggests many of those critics are wearing uniforms and roaming the halls of the Pentagon.

Unsurprisingly, a few days later, Miller “abruptly reversed his previous order” and kept the Nimitz in the region. To be clear, none of this has deterred Iran. But what is equally clear is that the remaining civilians in the Pentagon — the most obvious candidates for senior Pentagon positions come 2025 or 2029 — appear to be borderline incompetent. Those who are not are too busy debasing their reputation to appease the politically ambitious. And these are the people the next GOP populist will have to rely on to provide for the common defense.