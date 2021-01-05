While the pandemic’s calculable losses have reflected and exacerbated existing racial and economic disparities, the pain of not being there, especially for older loved ones or those dying from covid, is a shared loss. It has not spared rich or poor, Black or White. Even in a world of accelerating inequality, this common denial of precious moments has revealed a fundamental equality about what we all value most.

Economic policies can take this into account. They can recognize that true economic dignity means not just having the capacity to put food on the table, but to be at the table, to be there for the bedtime story, or at ailing parents’ bedside. It means the capacity to provide economically while still being able to share the most precious moments with loved ones in the seasons of life. Even in a market economy that allows some people to have fancier cars, swankier vacations and fatter bank accounts, there’s no reason our economic arrangements need deny the basic life experiences to anyone.

But that is what happens. For the economically disadvantaged, the pain of absence predates the pandemic. We like to think that “the best things in life are free,” but it’s not an infectious disease that normally denies tens of millions of Americans from being there for the meaningful moments. It is economic deprivation and economic inequality.

Consider the ability to care for a newborn or newly adopted child. In every nation in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development besides the United States, this ability is not determined by economic power in the labor market. Every new mother can have paid time off as a basic right. Yet in the U.S., about one in eight new moms is economically forced to go back to work within one week of childbirth. One week. Nearly one in four new moms is forced to return to work within two weeks. If anyone thinks this is a discretionary choice, consider that about one in five low-wage workers who takes leave loses their job as a result.

The cases are many and wrenching. There’s Natasha Long of Booneville, Miss., for example. Doctors prescribed bedrest during her difficult pregnancy, so she had to take unpaid leave, which put her family into debt even before the birth of her child. She had no choice but to search for work immediately after the birth. Her new job at ACCO Office Supplies called for 12-hour shifts, four to five days a week. She struggled with depression and a lack of privacy, as her factory had no lactation room. Journalist Sharon Lerner writes, “When she was on breaks ...[s]he sat in the cab, worried that someone might see her, and pumped, while tears rolled down her face and over the plastic suction cups attached to her breasts. Long cried because she wanted to be holding her baby rather than sitting in the parking lot of a factory in her old Yukon Denali.”

Before the pandemic, many Americans without comprehensive paid family leave could not be there with older parents because of economics, not covid-19. While covid kept our family from being with my mother in her final days, when my father struggled with congestive heart failure and kidney challenges over the last 18 months of his life a couple of years ago, my economically secure siblings and I were able to spend countless days and weeks with him — days we will cherish forever. Not so for Kris Garcia of Colorado.

When his father needed an operation and had other complications from his congestive heart failure, his retail employer allowed him only four unpaid days to be there for the surgery. But as Garcia explained, “those four days of unpaid time meant I fell behind on my car payment and couldn’t pay my light bill.” As a result, he was forced to leave his father’s side and return to work. He was at his job “when I got the call from his doctor telling me he wasn’t going to make it. The doctor had to ask me over the phone if I wanted to take my father off life support. All I could think about was my father being alone as he took his final breath.”

For the children of 55-year-old food employee Annie Grant, who had worked at a Tyson plant in Georgia for 15 years, the plant’s lack of fully paid sick days proved devastating. After Grant had a fever for two nights, her children pleaded with her to stay home, but as she explained to her son, “Baby, they told us if we don’t come, we don’t get paid, or we risk getting fired.” Her son had to watch her die in the hospital from his phone.

These experiences are hardly anecdotal. Up to one in five of workers and 35 percent of low-wage workers who take leave either lose their job, lose seniority or lose the potential for advancement, according to a 2018 Labor Department survey. It found that three in five low-wage workers who take leave go unpaid. Two-thirds of workers who need to take leave but are unable to take it say they cannot afford to.

Even when a close relative dies, economic standing too often determines whether a worker gets paid time off to grieve with loved ones. The notion that we as a society think it is acceptable for an employer to decide whether a worker can have time off to grieve is shocking and inhumane. While nearly four in five executives have some form of paid bereavement leave, only one in five of those in the lowest decile of wages does. In low-wage industries, the access to bereavement leave is astonishingly limited: 72 percent of the bottom quarter of private-sector workers do not have paid leave for funerals or bereavement.

Examples abound of how economic policies deny tens of millions of Americans the common and exceptional moments of caring for loved ones that are essential to economic dignity. The lack of adequate family leave denies workers the capacity to be at parent-teacher conferences and doctor’s appointments, and to take time off to care for a sick child. Economic deprivation leaves too many parents feeling they cannot afford basic healthcare for their child, as evidenced by stories of parents waiting in the parking lots outside emergency rooms to see if they can avoid taking an ill child into the hospital. Poverty and systemic racial discrimination force people to raise their children in places with high rates of violence and environmental health risks.

The lack of a $15 minimum wage means people being forced to work multiple jobs or extraordinary hours that keep them from being the attentive parents they crave to be. Nearly one in six employees works sixty hours a week or more. Half of workers at 120 of the largest food-services and retail companies have to do back-to-back closing and opening shifts that are separated by less than eleven hours, according to the SHIFT Project. Eighty percent of these retail and food workers have little to no input on their schedules. And nearly seven in 10 are required by their employer to keep their schedules “open and available.” For so many of these workers, this means a loss of autonomy to decide when to be there for everyday moments of meaning with their children — from reading bedtime stories, helping with homework, eating meals together or cheering at their athletic or artistic performances.

Sadly, our policies do not ensure that all Americans have the economic dignity that comes with both providing for loved ones and being there for the meaningful moments. Comprehensive sick leave and paid family leave for all did not even make the cut for the most recent covid relief package in Congress — even after our common losses and even with the clear public health benefits of ensuring people do not have to choose between working sick and feeding their families. Conservatives who mimic progressives’ call for the dignity of work continue to see no problem with hardworking people making a minimum poverty wage of $7.25 an hour — regardless of how it mocks any commitment to economic dignity.