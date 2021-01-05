According to the most encouraging study, remdesivir reduces the chance of death among covid-19 patients by around 4 percent: Patients who didn’t take it had a 15.2 percent chance of dying, while those who did had an 11.4 percent risk. For this benefit, patients probably have some small chance of side effects and require hospitalization for the intravenous medication. This relatively small chance of helping a patient is not unusual; in fact, it is the norm for many of the treatments I routinely offer for many diseases.

That doesn’t mean that taking remdesivir for covid-19 is a bad idea. I frequently give it to patients. Before using remdesivir or any treatment for any illness, though, it is essential for both doctors and patients to clearly understand the potential benefits and harms involved. As a doctor, I must try to do what’s best for the person in front of me and help them make the choice that’s right for them. If doctors don’t understand how likely — or unlikely — it is that a treatment will help, they can’t give patients the best advice for their care.

Let’s take another example. Most Americans will tell you that high blood pressure increases your risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular problems. These people are right. Most people would also say there are a range of drugs that can lower blood pressure, often into the normal range, at or under 120/80. Again, those people are right.

AD

AD

But most people — including many doctors — would also say that by taking these drugs, and as a result lowering their blood pressure, a person would be likely to have fewer cardiovascular problems. And they would be wrong. Completely wrong. Research shows that for most patients with mild hypertension, lowering blood pressure is unlikely to make a difference in their individual case. One recent study — a major trial that has largely determined the recommendations for how doctors should treat high blood pressure — calculated that for these people, in a best-case scenario, taking blood pressure medicine would reduce the rate of heart attack from 6.8 percent to 5.2 percent over three years.

Reducing heart attack risk sounds good. But what that research really shows is that the medicine would make no difference for most patients. Ninety-three percent of them would not have a heart attack with or without treatment, and an additional 5 percent would have a heart attack or similar event with or without treatment. In other words, a person with high blood pressure has only a 1.6 percent chance of benefiting from treatment. What’s more, this trial only included people who either had heart disease or were at high risk of developing it. People who have high blood pressure without any other comorbidities are likely to see even smaller or no benefits.

Of course, my point is not that people with hypertension shouldn’t take medicine to lower their blood pressure. For certain patients, especially those with severe hypertension or higher risk of heart attacks, medication may significantly decrease risk, an effect that becomes more powerful the longer the medication is taken. But for most people, taking these medicines and lowering blood pressure will do little to improve their health.

Weighing benefits and hazards

As doctors, and as patients, we need to weigh the widespread lack of benefit of many drugs against the very real side effects of these medicines, which can be serious: fainting, dizziness and erectile dysfunction, to name some of the most common. Fortunately, significant harms from medications are also often infrequent. For example, in the hypertension study, about 2 percent of patients had renal failure, 1 percent fainting and 1.5 percent low blood pressure severe enough to require care in the emergency room, a finding obscured by including less relevant adverse effects.

AD

AD

This phenomenon, in which the perceived benefits of a treatment far outstrip the reality, is surprisingly common. Aspirin is also often used to reduce heart disease risk. The benefits are real, but they tend to be very small: A normal, low-risk patient has only a 1 in 2,000 chance of benefiting from low-dose aspirin. They also have a very low increased risk of major bleeding, at 1 in 3,333.

It’s not only patients who are confused; many clinicians have undue faith in medicines and treatments they prescribe and recommend. A 2017 review of research on doctors’ understanding of benefits and harms of a range of treatments found that most clinicians overestimated a treatment’s effectiveness and underestimated its harms. Overall, doctors were correct about 10 percent of the time. We are finding similar results in work we are completing. This problem has been recognized by evidence-based medicine for many years, but is not commonly discussed. The precision medicine movement attempted to better identify the sliver of people who will benefit from marginally effective treatments, primarily using genetic testing, but that’s had minimal impact on day-to-day practice.

Some treatments do work very well for most patients. These include antiretroviral medication for AIDS, antibiotics for pneumonia, certain cancer treatments and coronary stents for heart attack. Side effects exist, but in these cases, the benefits generally far outweigh the harms. For example, a patient with AIDS who takes antiretroviral medications over three years likely has a 20 percent lower chance of death or AIDS-related complications, while they have a less than 5 percent chance of significant adverse events.

AD

AD

And sometimes, treatments or preventive steps that produce small decreases in risk are clearly worthwhile — because they are easy to do, and the side effects are insignificant. Bike helmets, seat belts and vaccinations fall into this category. The likelihood that a person will have a car accident is small, but for those who do, wearing a seat belt will likely save them from serious harm.

But many, if not most, medical treatments do have side effects, so it’s crucial to accurately weigh the benefits and hazards, which can vary from patient to patient. If you’re 35 years old and your blood pressure medicine makes you a little lightheaded, that might be a minor hassle. But if you’re 85 and already unsteady on your feet, then dizziness is a significant issue. I work in a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital, and I see a lot of elderly patients who’ve fallen and fractured a hip; for older patients, this often leads to a rapid downward spiral from which they never recover. For the older patient, the risk of falling may be more significant than the slightly reduced risk of a heart attack. In most patients, we are also not considering just a single pill but the impact of another pill on top of those they are already taking. Many elderly patients are taking more than five medications, a term known as polypharmacy. These patients are at much greater risk of adverse effects from the combined effects of multiple medications.

The real limits of medicine

Of course, there’s a crucial caveat to this argument: A medicine or treatment that provides a small benefit to an individual can, on a societal level, make a significant difference. Millions of people in this country take drugs to lower mildly elevated blood pressure, and this probably reduces the overall rate of heart attacks or strokes. Even if the rate goes down by only 1 or 2 percent, that translates to hundreds of thousands of people who don’t end up in the hospital or worse. But the decision to take treatments daily that may have side effects for a marginal benefit should be the choice of individual patients and their doctors.

AD

AD

It’s not surprising that many doctors have trouble discussing chance of benefit and harm from treatment. Over their careers, they receive little help in grasping the topic; medical schools focus on the mechanisms and treatments of disease and spend minimal time teaching students to think in a sophisticated way about statistics and probability. Drug companies and device manufacturers don’t help, either; after all, their overriding goal is to grow market share by persuading more doctors, and more patients, to use their medicines and treatments and they often present biased or confusing information to doctors. Doctors’ widespread fear of medical malpractice plays a role, too: To avoid liability risk, many doctors tend to err on the side of overtreatment.

Other institutions also push doctors in this direction: In a case of good intentions gone awry, the government and insurers have created incentives for doctors to prescribe certain medicines or treatments for certain conditions. The goal is to ensure that all patients receive the best available treatment, but the real-world result is that some patients get treatments that do them little good and may do harm.

Doctors themselves could make more of an effort to understand these issues, but here as well, the health-care system doesn’t help. As hospitals and clinics across the country embrace efficiency to lower costs, doctors find themselves with less and less time to interact with patients — and less time to explore complicated topics such as the nature of risk and benefit for groups and individuals. If you have only 10 minutes with a patient, it’s much easier to just prescribe a pill than try to have a detailed discussion about a slippery topic you may not fully understand.

AD

AD

What we need to do now is to make changes so that doctors, and the health-care system, will more often treat patients in a way that accurately reflects potential benefits and harms. Medical schools, hospitals and clinics should take steps to help doctors learn basic probability, so they can better understand the true potential effects of treatment — and better explain it to patients. We should get rid of performance metrics that reward the unnecessary application of treatments. And the reimbursement system for medicine should prioritize talking with patients over prescribing medicines or performing procedures.

In the end, being more realistic about the limits of medicine will not only improve medical care, it will foster a more holistic and meaningful sense of the doctor’s role. Medicine has made enormous progress, but it is still far from omnipotent: Millions of Americans still die every year from heart disease, cancer and other illnesses.