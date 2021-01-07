Then a more startling suggestion began circulating on Twitter: that Section 4 had already been invoked. One data point driving that speculation was that the D.C. National Guard supposedly had been called up by Pence, not by Trump. Now that the dust has settled, these reports appear to be erroneous: It was the acting defense secretary who had called up the Guard, as he has the authority to do. He had consulted with Pence before doing so, but Pence was not exercising presidential power.

Nevertheless, the idea raised an interesting question: If Section 4 is invoked, would we necessarily know? The short answer is yes, probably. But the longer answer is not as simple. The 25th Amendment does not have any sort of formal requirement of transparency.

To invoke Section 4, the vice president and Cabinet must transmit their declaration to the speaker of the House and the president pro tempore of the Senate that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” It is conceivable that all of these people could agree to keep the transfer of power under wraps. If the president’s condition were temporary, for instance, it might not be worth alarming the public or roiling financial markets.

This is unlikely, though. It is important for everyone to know at any given moment who is in charge. Even if members of the public were not immediately notified, key members of the White House staff would need to know. And as the number of people in the loop increases, the chances of a leak approach 100 percent pretty quickly.

Moreover, the president himself would need to keep quiet about it. This would not be much of an issue in an “easy” Section 4 case such as a comatose president. But in the case of a president who, like Trump, is up and around, it would be well nigh impossible to strip him of his powers without him finding out — and commenting on it.

The 25th Amendment details the steps to fill the presidency in the event that they are "unable to discharge the powers and duties" of the office. (The Washington Post)

Historically, the problem has been reluctance by the Cabinet to use Section 4, not reluctance to disclose its use (though admittedly, this assumes that it has never been used secretly). When President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981, his staff made sure that the 25th Amendment was not invoked — it was important to project the image that Reagan was strong and in charge, and that there was no power vacuum. That was a mistake: Reagan was not in charge, and there was a power vacuum, which should have been filled by Vice President George H.W. Bush, not by the president’s staff. Later in his term, Reagan invoked Section 3 of the amendment to transfer power to Bush while he underwent surgery. This was done very publicly, as were the two times President George W. Bush transferred power to Vice President Richard B. Cheney.

AD

AD

But Wednesday offered another way to be sure that Pence was not acting as president: He was presiding over the joint session of Congress counting the electoral votes, and over the Senate in its deliberations. Article I, Section 3 suggests that the president pro tempore of the Senate presides when the vice president is absent or “or when he shall exercise the office of president.” In other words, if the vice president is acting as president, he or she does not preside over the Senate as Pence was doing.