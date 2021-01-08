Support for hate-filled crowds that use or threaten violence has been part of Trump’s modus operandi from the beginning. Already in 2015, candidate Trump encouraged his supporters to rough people up — people including reporters covering his campaign rallies and peaceful protesters expressing their opposition to his campaign. “Maybe he should have been roughed up,” Trump said of one rally protester who had been kicked and punched by Trump supporters the day before, when the candidate told the crowd to “Get him the hell out of here.” During his first year in office, President Trump responded to the neo-Nazi imbroglio at Charlottesville by saying there were “very fine people on both sides.” He praised Greg Gianforte, then a Republican member of Congress, for body-slamming a journalist, calling Gianforte “a tremendous person.” He supported Kyle Rittenhouse, the vigilante who traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin and killed two men who were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In the first presidential debate of 2020, he directly addressed the White nationalist Proud Boys and told them to “stand by.” And so on. Over and over, the president not only signaled but overtly declared his support for people who took their political activism over the line from expression to physical force. And sometimes, as at Lafayette Square in front of the White House, he greenlighted the use of force directly, authorizing the tear-gassing of protesters to clear the way for a photo op.

All of that was entirely in character. The president is, and always has been, a bully, a thug who doesn’t care what he breaks and a child who throws fits when he doesn’t get what he wants. His example of breaching every norm and being rewarded with the most coveted office on Earth — and then being able to keep that job even as he continued to behave destructively and indecently — has inspired others, too, to throw their tantrums, even physically, and expect to walk away with relative impunity. Gianforte got community service for the body-slam — and is now governor of Montana.

Among the bad behaviors that Trump has encouraged, the precedent for yesterday’s Capitol riot could hardly be more direct. Last April, after several states imposed strong quarantine rules to protect the public from the coronavirus, Trump called for resistance in terms that many understood as courting violence. “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment,” he wrote in one tweet. “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” he wrote in another. A short time thereafter, a Michigan mob protesting the state’s safety restrictions descended on the Capitol building in Lansing. They yelled and screamed and threatened. Some of them were armed. In fact, some of them carried rifles all the way into the observer’s balcony, directly above the space where legislators sit to debate and vote. As an attempt to intimidate public officials, it was hardly lacking in clarity. It was well outside the bounds of the kinds of political expression that one should see in a well-functioning democracy. But the president of the United States did not say that the protesters had done anything wrong. Instead, he described the people who stood above Michigan’s legislatures with assault rifles as “very good people” to whom the governor of Michigan should make concessions. For the most part, officials from the president’s party — in Michigan and nationally — declined to criticize him for encouraging and supporting this armed intimidation.

The crowd that breached the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday was like its Michigan predecessor in more than one respect. It was overwhelmingly White and mostly (but not as overwhelmingly) male. It was throwing a tantrum. Its brazenness, and the rioters’ willingness to publicize themselves on social media, suggest that they expected to face no consequences. And the whole thing was directly encouraged by the president of the United States. “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue” to the Capitol, he said at a rally minutes before the sacking, and “we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.” Anyone who watched what happened in Michigan and but didn’t think the same or worse could later happen in Washington, especially if something (like losing an election) made the president especially mad, should engage in some serious self-reflection.

We are lucky no members of Congress were killed on Wednesday. Since they were sent scurrying for cover, some Republican officials who kept silent about Michigan last year — and about any number of other gross breaches of decency by the president before this week — seem to have decided that now they must denounce the president’s encouragement of violence. It is good that they have done so. But to wait until one is personally threatened before one stands up against a bully is some combination of cowardice and selfishness. Now, when the people whom Trump’s words and actions endanger include the Republican members of Congress themselves — not legislators in Michigan, or reporters in Montana, or African Americans facing vigilante violence in Wisconsin, or any number of other people — now they won’t stand for it.

It’s actually a little worse than that. The fact that the Capitol attack endangered Congress itself is not the only important thing that differentiates this moment from those that came before. Another is that Trump is only days away from being out of office. That means there is less to gain from staying on his good side than there was until recently. Trump is now easier to oppose because he holds less power, and Republicans in Congress are more motivated to oppose him because the violence he inspires came palpably to roost in their own nest.