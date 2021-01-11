Now you are faced with responding to calls from Democrats to remove Trump from office with less than 10 days left in his term, either via the 25th Amendment or impeachment and removal. And some of you have expressed reservations about this course of action.

Some of these objections were voiced in a call for “unity” — again, a strange notion, since Trump incited a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and then a majority of House Republicans still voted to not recognize Biden and Kamala D. Harris as the rightful winners.

If you want the country to heal and start over, you need to punish the individuals responsible for Wednesday’s heinous violence. A lot of that is on the rioters themselves, but you know well that Trump egged them on and then enjoyed the carnage they wreaked. Heck, as both Tim Alberta and Ross Douthat observed, many of you goaded them on as well, even if you all thought it was just for show.

My favorite objection, however, comes from Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who said that Trump had learned his lesson by saying on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that “the president touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again.”

Blunt’s statement evokes Sen. Susan Collins’s statement from February, following the Maine Republican’s vote against removing Trump from office, explaining: “I believe that the president has learned from this case. The president has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson. … I believe that he will be much more cautious in the future.” That prediction did not pan out.

If there is anything you should have learned from the last five years of tolerating, coddling and dare I say appeasing Trump, it should be this: Trump will touch the hot stove again. He’ll touch it multiple times. He’ll do it because he can and because his hands have lost all sensation from touching it so many times over the past decade. Indeed, there are already reports about him being unbowed by this week’s events.

The only thing Trump has learned over his past decade in politics is that he can say or do pretty much anything, and you, the GOP leadership, will either back his play or keep your mouth shut. You’ll explain his behavior away by calling him an unorthodox or disruptive president. You will say, as one of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) political advisers said, that, “If you can replicate his draw amongst rural, working-class voters without the insanity, you have a permanent governing majority.”

It cannot be stressed enough how blinkered is this view. The insanity is the draw. It’s what caused unlikely voters to vote; it’s what caused some of them to ransack the Capitol after listening to Trump rile them up. Take the insanity out of the equation and you have the traditional, diminished GOP bloc. You might have noticed that out of the last eight presidential elections, the GOP has won a majority of the popular vote only once. That’s a problem.

The crazy has made things worse for your party. The polling on what happened over the past week has not been good for Trump, and it’s getting worse. Nonetheless, a significant fraction of your base still supports him. This is quite the pickle. There is a danger the national GOP could go the way of, say, the Arizona and California state GOPs.

You are probably in a difficult position either way, but your choice is to continue to cower in fear of Trump’s mob or try to exercise genuine leadership and discipline him. There is no middle course — you have finally run out of road. You will be implicated either way you go, by the majority of the electorate or by the #MAGA crowd.

The more you keep indulging the president, however, the more beholden you will be to armed insurrectionists:

Since April 2017, I have been curating instances in which Trump’s staff, surrogates, subordinates and GOP allies on the Hill have talked about him the way one would talk about a toddler. Take a look at this chart. Trump has not learned anything; indeed, quite the opposite; his immature behavior has accelerated dramatically:

It took 18 months for Trump to notch the first 1,000 entries. It took a year for him to notch his next 1,000. He has collected an additional 500 entries in just a little more than two months.

You have tried everything to make him learn his lesson except disciplining him. If you want your party to have any kind of post-Trump viability outside of his base, you will have to finally act like mature leaders.

I know most of you are out of practice doing this. But the only way to get better at exercising leadership is through practice. So, with 10 days left, try treating Trump like the petulant toddler he is.

Sincerely,