The implications are grave. The mob was motivated by lies — lies perpetuated by the conservative media ecosystem, by self-serving politicians like Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), and most of all by the egotistical demagogue in the White House who has incessantly refused to accept the results of the most transparent election in American history.

AD

AD

These lies will continue to fester unless our elected leaders, both Democratic and Republican, break the pattern that has crippled our politics for far longer than four years.

It is tempting to cynically assume that they won’t. Best case, President-elect Joe Biden will assume power and Republicans will pick up where they left off when Barack Obama occupied the White House, pursuing a scorched-earth policy of resisting the president at every turn.

But historically, crises produce moments of great opportunity. And millions of Americans who watched the horrifying images on television are looking for elected leaders to offer plausible explanations and constructive solutions.

AD

In April 1995, Americans experienced a similar moment when white power and anti-government terrorists Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols detonated 4,800 pounds of explosives in front of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people, including 19 children. How President Bill Clinton and House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) responded to the tragedy during a moment of intense partisan division offers a lesson for redirecting our politics today.

AD

At the time, Clinton’s presidency appeared besieged from all sides. His early stumbles, including the failure of a massive health-care restructuring package, had eroded public support for his administration. Polls showed that many Americans viewed Clinton as weak, incompetent and ineffective. Six months before the bombing, Republicans gained control of both the House and Senate — the House for the first time in 40 years. Gingrich, who fashioned himself a revolutionary, dominated the airwaves, pushing for the most aggressive conservative assault on popular middle-class social programs in modern times.

Clinton’s flailing got so bad that he was reduced to claiming, “The President is relevant here,” at a news conference on April 18, underscoring that his presidency was deeply imperiled.

AD

The next day the Murrah building exploded.

AD

Clinton instinctively understood that the bombing had shifted public opinion on right-wing extremism. Observing how the heated, hyperbolic rhetoric on the right from politicians and media voices helped spur extremism, and sensing an opportunity to marginalize his opponents, he reimagined a planned speech at Michigan State University, drawing a connection between Oklahoma City and the Republican Revolution.

“There is nothing patriotic about hating your country,” he told graduates, “or pretending that you can love your country but despise your government.” As an antidote, he offered a more upbeat and reassuring message that called for building a centrist coalition to achieve modest, incremental change. Clinton’s skillful handling of the bombing probably saved his presidency. A NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll found that 84 percent of Americans approved of the president’s response to the catastrophe.

AD

More than anything else, his response to the tragic bombing improved Clinton’s political position in his fraught budget negotiations with Gingrich, who didn’t understand how much the public mood had changed. Gingrich’s rhetoric about leading a revolution, which had seemed so appealing only a few months earlier, now sounded threatening and inflammatory. At the same time, his verbal excesses and harsh demeanor reaffirmed widespread public perceptions that the Republicans were mean-spirited, uncompromising and incapable of governing. When Clinton refused to agree to his budget cuts, Gingrich defiantly let the government shut down — twice.

AD

That calculation proved politically costly for Gingrich. The public sided with Clinton’s more positive middle-of-the road message and forced Gingrich to surrender. As a result, Clinton coasted to victory in the 1996 presidential election while the Republican caucus remained divided and dispirited. Clinton’s message won the day because he understood that Americans were tired of partisan sniping, turned off to extremism and wanted Washington to work again. Over the next few years, Clinton used his advantage to get Congress to pass a number of important pieces of legislation, including a historic balanced budget bill.

Whose example will leaders follow today? Will Republicans continue down their current path of appealing to angry Trump supporters who have been nurtured by four years of outlandish conspiracy theories and brazen lies that have conditioned them to see politics as warfare? Or will they adopt a more conciliatory tone, acknowledging the role they played in fueling the rise of and catering to the very man who shamefully stoked the attempted insurrection? Will they start forging common ground with Democrats, in the hopes of presenting a more positive image of government to weary Americans?

AD

Unfortunately, many Republicans still appear willing to mimic the bitterly destructive example of Gingrich. Only hours after the Capitol was secured, 138 Republican House members and seven senators voted to sustain baseless objections to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. That they persisted in their stance, even after the riot, highlights a grim truth: Many conservatives are trying to have it both ways, condemning the violence while propagating the lies that ignited it. Some are even attempting to displace blame, going so far as to falsely suggest that the rioters were members of antifa disguised as Trump supporters. Meanwhile, conservative media treads lightly, condemning violence while avoiding any suggestion that they or Trump helped instigate it. Only under enormous pressure did Trump finally concede the election and promise a peaceful transfer of power.

AD

Amid this fractured landscape, there are at least two leaders well positioned to follow the Clinton example, marginalize the extreme right wing and assemble a centrist governing coalition.

Biden’s pleas for decency and tolerance stand in sharp contrast to the right’s bitter rhetoric. While Trump remained out of sight in the White House until Thursday night, initially refusing calls to employ the National Guard, Biden addressed the nation directly on national television. Mixing both anger and sadness, Biden condemned the “assault on the citadel of liberty.” He denounced the “small group of extremists” and implored the president to tell his followers to go home. His presidential demeanor and forceful words mimicked Clinton’s tone in 1995. Their appeal to a wounded nation and moderate voters may enable him to begin his presidency on firmer footing.

AD

Unlike in 1995, the riot also creates an opportunity for traditional Republicans to take back control of their party’s message and isolate the Trump fanatics who have dominated for the past four years.

AD

No one is better positioned to do this than Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a man who, like Biden, is broadly respected for his moral integrity and upright character, and who, unlike other Republican leaders, made far less of an attempt to appease Trump. Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump during his impeachment trial. He was also a lone voice in the wilderness denouncing Trump’s attempt to pressure Republican officials to overturn the election results. On Wednesday, Romney again pointed to an alternative direction for Republicans with an impassioned defense of democracy and direct criticism of Trump’s role in rousing the mob.

“We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning,” Romney told his fellow senators. “What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the president of the United States.” If only the Republican Party would heed Romney’s words, the country could begin the difficult work of healing.