As the country staggers toward the final days of the Age of Trump, it is all too easy for allies and adversaries to look at the United States as a pitiable mess with a broken democracy. No doubt, the optics are awful right now and the state of the union is not good. But it is worth stepping back a bit to consider Donald Trump’s lasting effects on the American system of government. They have been more limited than feared.

Trump’s ability to outperform his polling in 2016 and 2020 has led some to despair that the 45th president has discovered the cheat code for America’s constitutional democracy. Such an interpretation neglects just how much Trump damaged the GOP in his four years in office. Sure, they got tax cuts and judges. They lost in almost every other sphere, however. On the populist issues that Trump cared the most about, the American public shifted in the opposite direction.

AD

AD

As for political power, CNN’s Harry Enten notes that, “the Trump-led Republican Party suffered historic losses on the federal level in a short four-year span that has rarely, if ever, been duplicated in modern American history.” Losing control of all three elected branches of government in a single four-year term has not happened since the Herbert Hover administration. FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver notes that the Georgia runoff losses are a particularly ominous harbinger for the GOP if they continue to marry themselves to Trump.

Even before Wednesday’s #MAGA violence at the Capitol, there was evidence that a sufficient number of Republicans possessed sufficient amounts of political virtue to ensure Joe Biden’s election victory would not be denied. GOP-appointed judges were unanimous in rejecting Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the election results. State GOP officials in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and elsewhere refused to bend to Trump’s pressure to tamper with the election results. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), in his speech urging senators to accept the certified electoral college votes, demonstrated that some national Republicans still possess virtue.

The key thing about the American system of government, however, is that it cannot rely on virtue alone. As James Madison said in Federalist 51, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.” Instead, Madison suggested that “ambition must be made to counteract ambition.”

AD

AD

Madison and his colleagues knew something about the challenges of creating a sustainable republic in the face of multiple revolutions and rebellions. Maybe the system of government they designed has proved a bit more robust than the doom-scrollers believe.

This is why, even before the attack on the Capitol, what was noteworthy was that among GOP 2024 aspirants, toadies like Sens. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) were the exception and not the rule. In the end, Vice President Pence refused to play along with Trump’s fantasy of overturning the election. Ambitious, power-hungry politicians like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) all decided to stand against Trump.

The aftermath of the attacks has made everything worse for the Trumpist wing of the GOP. The polling on Trump has nosedived. Businesses no longer want to associate themselves with Republicans. Prominent brands no longer want to be associated with Trump. Democrats, in winning unified control of the federal government, are very likely to pass ethics legislation that makes it more costly for Trump to run for public office.

AD

AD

The day after Trump won the 2016 election, the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts wrote a column fretting about whether U.S. institutions would survive Trump as president and the GOP controlling both houses of Congress. There is no denying that the 45th president eviscerated a lot of norms and informal institutions that previously constrained the executive branch. It seems pretty likely, however, that a lot of those norms are about to become laws.