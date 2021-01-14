Complaints by some conservatives that Trump had been “censored” by the tech platforms were greeted in many quarters with derision: The First Amendment, after all, does not typically apply to the decisions of private corporations. But that’s an artificially narrow view of the question. These companies, living at the heart of our communications infrastructure, play an undeniable public role. And it was not only conservatives that expressed concern: the ACLU pointed out that “unchecked” private power was dangerous in this context, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel objected to the ban. Both were suggesting that a democracy should not be in the position where the decisions of a few unaccountable executives can restructure speech in American politics to such a remarkable degree. Moreover, the Trump decision also cannot be viewed in isolation: These companies had played an active role in getting us to where we are today by promoting divisiveness, racial hatred and conspiracy theories.

In short, we face overlapping democratic emergencies: the need to address the coup attempt and ongoing threats of violence, and the need to address the role played by big social media companies in our democracy — which includes their role in enabling hyperpolarized political views, white nationalism and generalized distrust both of institutions and other Americans.

Where the platforms are concerned, the overarching issue is one of extreme concentration corporate power, and how to respond. Despite what those who stressed the platforms’ “private” status said, doing nothing is what would be unusual. We have a long tradition in the United States of regulating companies that dominate whole sectors of the American economy, particularly in areas that profoundly affect the public sphere.

The question of what to do with big tech is now squarely in President-elect Joe Biden’s court. There are two key questions facing the new administration and Congress: Will they act to check the power of these companies — possibly by breaking them up? And will they act to regulate the business model of social media companies — regardless of whether they are partly dismantled — so that they do not actively promote extremism that can contribute to the kind of violence in D.C. last week?

The core objection to the argument that the government should stay out of the decisions of private companies like Facebook, Google, Apple and — outside the social-media realm — Amazon is that they are no longer part of a market, in any true sense. They sit astride the market, dictating terms. By allowing Facebook and Google to gobble up so many different companies, including potential rivals (like Instagram), we enabled the monopolization of the social media sphere. These companies set the terms for how Americans communicate with each other; they hold enormous sway over the media; and innumerable smaller companies depend on their services. In effect, we gave these giants the power of governing.

Breaking these companies up would offer one check on their power, but it wouldn’t solve the problem of content-distribution models that steer people to ever-more-radical posts, videos and groups. That would require separate regulation of the companies’ business practices.

There is growing support for breakups. Forty-eight state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission have brought lawsuits seeking to break up Facebook, and 35 state attorneys general (plus the District of Columbia’s) have filed a lawsuit to break up Google.

For its part, Congress could heed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) call to pass laws to break up big tech in a more comprehensive way, and Biden’s FTC might also use rulemaking power that would lead to breakups. Cutting the giants down to size and prohibiting future mergers would force them to compete over quality of service, and data privacy, and give publishers and activists choices about where to speak, connect and organize.

That would be a step forward, but there is a separate issue that Congress and the administration face. Targeted advertising and algorithmic amplification of provocative content — at the heart of how the companies make money — themselves pose problems for democracy. After all, there is little doubt that Facebook and YouTube will continue to be central to our communications ecosystem even if Facebook is broken apart from WhatsApp and Instagram, and YouTube from Google. Newspapers, small businesses, podcasts, activists, nonprofit groups and politicians will still need them to reach the public; as a public policy matter, the country will likely decide that some degree of centralization is valuable, because of network effects. Therefore, the business model that those companies have embraced demands scrutiny and — if it is deemed detrimental to democracy — regulation.

To maximize time on the sites, the companies have made a science of feeding people content that keeps them clicking, based on their past behavior and a study of collective tendencies. Several democratic harms flow from this model. The platforms actively promote provocative content — which can include conspiracy theories, white nationalist rhetoric, and other extremist material. Two thirds of people who joined extremist groups on Facebook, for instance, did so because they were referred to the groups by Facebook, according to the company’s own data.

YouTube and Facebook both have extensive terms of service forbidding a wide range of behavior, and both have taken down sites maintained by extremist groups, but individual takedowns do not solve the basic business-model problem. The algorithms, for instance, work at cross-purposes with the terms of service. They will tell a YouTube user with a conservative bent, for example, that “you might like” a video of someone whose views match those of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, even after YouTube has taken down Alex Jones.

What’s more, content bans and takedowns tend to be highly arbitrary. Unlike the government, which is highly constrained in what speech it can ban — and cannot kick out merely dissenting views from the public square — the platforms that now serve as our de facto public square can change their mind on a dime, as both Google and Facebook did with Trump last week. Easily amended terms of service, plus private power, are no substitute for the First Amendment. (If a First Amendment standard were imposed on the companies, they could still ban illegal speech, including libel, consumer fraud and incitements to imminent violence.)

The business model also hurts journalism, and political observers have long noted that a robust democracy requires a strong independent press. Facebook and Google take the lion’s share of digital advertising revenue, and their dominance is only growing. This has made it nearly impossible to make money in local journalism, in particular — leading to a lack of oversight of state and municipal policymaking government (and an unhealthy nationalization of politics at every level). Finally, of course, the degree of surveillance of citizens on the sites is anathema to widely accepted values of privacy.

There is precedent for significant regulation of the company’s practices. Since the American Revolution, lawmakers have made significant policy choices about companies that underpin the national infrastructure in general — and communications infrastructure in particular. In 1792, Congress passed the Postal Service Act to make sure that the Post Office did not discriminate among different kinds of content. In 1866, Congress passed the Telegraph Act, blocking private monopoly control over electronic communications. The New Deal’s Federal Communications Act was modeled on the Interstate Commerce Commission, established in 1887 to regulate railroads, because Roosevelt believed communication infrastructure, too, needed federal regulation to ensure openness. The 2015 Open Internet Order by the FCC set out the doctrine known as “network neutrality,” which forbade the companies that controlled the infrastructure of the Internet to give preference to one company over another.

In that same spirit, Congress can regulate the business model of dominant communications infrastructure of the 21st century. Biden’s FTC, for instance, can explore rules outlawing the targeted ad business model for companies that it concludes have monopoly power. Similarly, Congress could stipulate that social media companies over a certain size cannot raise revenue through selling targeted ads. This would leave the companies free to pursue other forms of revenue — something closer to the business models used by other communications companies. (They could charge fees, for example.) On Facebook and other sites, users might navigate to the content that they wished to see, rather than having posts fed to them; they would have far more control over what they saw.

In its recent major report on big tech, the House antitrust subcommittee pointed in this direction, suggesting that if we allowed some aspects of the big tech companies to maintain monopoly power, they should be subject to what the report called “nondiscrimination principles.” (Nondiscrimination, the report noted, “has been a mainstay principle for governing network intermediaries, especially those that play essential roles in facilitating … communication.”) One one level, this means that Google couldn’t promote its services above those of its competitors (like Yelp). Interpreted more broadly, this would mean these sites would be sharply limited in the degree to which they could pick and prioritize content in general, whether that means promoting posts by Alex Jones knockoffs, Stop the Steal manifestos or even the work of fashion designers. The sites would become true neutral platforms, not curators.

The idea that the government must leave “private” companies untouched — regardless of the consequences — is a red herring. Corporate charters are granted by the state, and states and the federal government have an array of laws outlawing particular business practices in different industries. Pyramid schemes, unfair contracts, and gambling are just three examples of business models that are heavily regulated or banned. It is possible that, had aggressive regulation of online platforms been put in place years ago, many of the people who stormed the Capitol might not have been radicalized to the degree they were, and Trump’s conspiracy theories about the election would not have taken such deep root.