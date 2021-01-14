I cannot, however, not after reading our entire exchange. Sure, some of my points have validity. It was Young, however, who wrote, “surely large-scale street violence threatens democracy too,” which seems trenchant after the events of Jan. 6. I still think I was right, but for any intellectual worth their salt, being right is not the only thing. The quality of the argument should matter as well.

AD

AD

(In retrospect, for example, I was wrong in my exchange with Zeynep Tufekci last month over whether an attempted coup was happening. But there is a lot in that column that I would defend as well.)

This seems pertinent now because it would appear that we have a settled debate about whether President Trump is an authoritarian or not. In the wake of the Capitol attack, even senior administration officials are telling reporters like Olivia Nuzzi, “This is confirmation of so much that everyone has said for years now — things that a lot of us thought were hyperbolic. We’d say, ‘Trump’s not a fascist,’ or ‘He’s not a wannabe dictator.’ Now, it’s like, ‘Well, what do you even say in response to that now?’ ” During the debate before the House’s second impeachment of Trump, both Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said that Trump bore some responsibility for the violence.

So that seems like a pretty definitive judgment! It allows Nuzzi’s colleague Jonathan Chait to engage in some intellectual score-settling:

AD

AD

Some of the intellectuals who questioned the seriousness of Trump’s authoritarianism, like Ross Douthat and Shadi Hamid, have graciously confessed their error. Others have quietly slunk away. Now that most of Trump’s defenders have been duly chagrined, it is worth revisiting the debate before it disappears into history. What did the anti-anti-Trumpers get so wrong? The case for complacency consisted of two major themes. First, it defined the danger as “fascism,” a hyperbolic term used by some of Trump’s more reckless opponents, which obscured the more subtle threat he posed. (“So much for Donald Mussolini,” scoffed a 2017 Wall Street Journal editorial.) Second, it insisted Trump was too lazy and incompetent to do any serious damage to the democratic system. “If authoritarianism is looming in the U.S., how come Donald Trump looks so weak?” asked left-wing columnist Corey Robin, whose argument consisted of an extended, favorable comparison of the climate of dissent in Trump’s America in 2018 to that of Germany circa 1934.

What Chait gets right, and what many observers got wrong, was that Trump’s greatest political strength and his greatest focus of interest was disciplining his own party. He cared far more about the deference of GOP officials to him than whether the Environmental Protection Agency relaxed regulations on pollution. Much as Trump disliked U.S. allies more than U.S. adversaries, he detested GOP apostates more than President-elect Joe Biden or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump excelled at punishing heretics like former secretary of state Rex Tillerson or former senators Bob Corker and Jeff Flake.

Even here, however, it is not completely clear that Chait is correct for the right reasons. Why was Trump so good at punishing members of his own party? His media skill and will are factors. But another part of this is that the Republican base loved it as well. They wanted someone like Trump to come along and bully people they did not like. Trump’s public support has fallen since the Jan. 6 mob attack, but he’s still at 40 percent according to FiveThirtyEight. More than 40 percent oppose his removal from office. His base still loves him.

AD

AD

Ascribing Trumpist politics to Trump alone exonerates the MAGA folks who acted as his loyal mob enforcers. And if you are looking for the reasons they flocked to Trump, then commentators like Douthat, Tim Carney, Anne Case and Angus Deaton, or others get at some fundamental truths as well.