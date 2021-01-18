Because these last 50 hours of Trump’s presidency seem like they will last a lifetime, however, let’s milk this poisonous cow for its final few drops!

Today, the staff wants to talk less about Trump and more about his enablers — the subordinates, supporters, surrogates and political allies who served him over the past five or so years if one includes his 2016 campaign.

All administrations have self-serving staffers and hangers-on who leak anonymously to the media and then write tell-all books and go on cable television to serve as pundits when they leave government service. What makes the Trump folks stand out is the speed, intensity and content of their output. The burn rate of Trump’s staff was so high that reporters had a bevy of sources to lean on to draft copy about this administration.

What these staffers said was even more shocking. As readers of Spoiler Alerts have long been aware, I have curated instances in which news stories quoted Trump allies and staffers talking about him in ways that one would characterize a toddler. There’s a book and a Twitter thread, and over time that thread’s growth has accelerated. Prior administrations have had malcontents; none of them had people repeatedly describing their boss like a petulant child.

Although some of these stories have come from named sources, the bulk of them are based on anonymous sources. What to make of them? Both New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi and my Post colleague Sarah Ellison have written about these sources in fruitful ways, but primarily from the perspective of reporters having to choose to grant anonymity. Here are three ways to think about the sources themselves.

The first is the unseemly aspect to all this. Trump takes demands of loyalty to the nth degree, but it is still true that all presidents should be able to trust their staffers sufficiently to allow open discussion. Both Nuzzi and Ellison note that the cloak of anonymity allowed these Republicans the privilege of working all day for Trump and then ratting on him at night.

There is also the self-serving nature of some of the leaks. One thing I have learned through curating the #ToddlerinChief thread is when a staffer or political ally is leaking to present a better version of themselves in the media. It is difficult to read this Axios story, for example, and not conclude that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) played a role in getting it out. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are so prodigious in this genre of leak that one can detect their spin efforts from several paragraphs away.

The White House was not the only part of the executive branch to produce nothing but a river of BS through official channels. The Pentagon stopped daily briefings at times, as did the State Department. During the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not offer up daily briefings, and the less said about the HHS press shop the better. In this climate, anonymous leaks were a vital source of finding out a lot of the administration’s malfeasance ranging from Trump’s attempt to meddle with the census to his reckless sharing of valuable intelligence with Russian officials in the Oval Office.

The third way to look at it is that if anonymous leaking is a venal sin, much of what people were leaking about covered mortal sins. Trump’s comments about “s---hole countries.” His fervent desire for family separation of migrants crossing the border. His telling Customs and Border Patrol personnel to violate U.S. law, promising a pardon from him later. His callousness and self-absorption during the pandemic and the Lafayette Square protests, botching the responses to both. His seditious behavior during post-election period.

All of this is repugnant — so repugnant that even Rod J. Rosenstein acknowledged on the record his shame at his role in the family separations. It is good that they talked to reporters to confirm or get out stories such as these.

At the same time, most of these folks did not resign after witnessing these horrors. They did not blow the whistle to inspectors general. They did not agree to testify before Congress or put their name to the story so it would have more credibility. Indeed, as Axios reporters have made clear during their series about Trump’s post-election behavior, most of Trump’s staff thought the best response was to indulge his fantasy even if they did not actively assist him.

