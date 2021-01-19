As noted in “The Toddler in Chief,” Donald Trump burned through staff so quickly that by the end, he was left with a motley crew of sycophants (think Dan Scavino), Faustians (think William P. Barr), and rejects (think Peter Navarro or the other incompetents currently running U.S. foreign policy).

Most of these staffers lacked either the credentials or the polish to survive in a non-Trump administration. There was always one outlier to this gang who could not negotiate straight, however. Someone who, on the surface, might have been cast perfectly for the Michael J. Fox role in “The American President,” and yet turned in a four-year performance subverting that entire archetype. If this was his postmodern goal, then wow. If not, then oh dear God what a beclowning of the entire country.

I speak, of course, of Jared Kushner.

Over the past four years it has been common to refer to Jared and Ivanka Trump as “Javanka” and judge them as a pair. I have done it myself. Stepping back, however, time has revealed some key differences. With Ivanka Trump there was always a whiff of desperation. She wanted to be taken seriously, was vaguely aware that this was not the case and so tried to spin and bluff her way through the last four years. Maybe growing up with Donald Trump as her father during his most financially precarious years fed into this insecurity. The point is, Ivanka knew, somewhere deep down, that she was an impostor.

Kushner is a different brand of vodka. He occupied a laughably large policy portfolio and exuded a serene belief in his own ability to solve any problem. While chiefs of staff came and went, Kushner was always the shadow-chief of staff with the Get Out of Jail Free card of being quasi-family. When White House security specialists denied him a permanent security clearance because he had omitted several foreign contacts in his paperwork, for example, Trump overruled them. In an administration that was ostensibly populist, Kushner carried himself as a royal.

While longtime readers are no doubt aware of my #ToddlerinChief side hustle, there has been another low-key Twitter thread I have been curating over the past three years:

Scroll through that thread for a cornucopia of incompetence wrapped up in exasperation by senior staffers, smothered in Jared’s serene confidence in his own ability to solve a problem without doing the reading.

What does Jared have to show for his troubles? On the plus side, he can point to the so-called Abraham Accords and the criminal justice bill. Whether they are as ballyhooed as Kushner thinks they should be is an open question. Still, these are actual accomplishments.

The debit side of Kushner’s ledger is massive, however. He signed off on the Gulf Cooperation Council’s idiotic embargo of Qatar, a misstep that the United Arab Emirates remedied only after Joe Biden won the election in November. Kushner’s much-promoted Middle East peace plan, designed to offer a fresh perspective on old problems in the Middle East, was a laughingstock that died a quiet death. His backchannel to Beijing proved to be a nonstarter.

Kushner’s forays into domestic politics were, if anything, more counterproductive. Remember his Office of American Innovation? I barely do, because it accomplished zilch. When Trump forced a government shutdown at the end of 2018, Kushner waltzed in believing he could save the day and proved himself to be laughably out of his depth. His attempt to reform immigration was a bust. Less funny was his decision to play a key role in the pandemic response, where by most accounts he created more problems than he solved. It is fitting that his final act is to serve as the corrupt auctioneer for Trump’s last wave of presidential pardons.

The descriptions of Kushner’s ignorance and incompetence come from too many sources and situations to be explained away solely by petty bureaucratic politics. And they reveal Kushner’s three fundamental flaws as a White House staffer. The most obvious was his belief that everything he knew was trenchant and everything he did not was irrelevant. It seems like he never developed any sense of awareness or knowledge about what he did not know.

Kushner also chose the most opportune moments to fade into the woodwork. Any time something got sticky, Jared was on vacation or traveling or deciding that some other aspect of his policy portfolio was calling. As Axios noted this week, when Trump plotted his post-election moves, Kushner “receded from the discussions when it came to countering the crazies,” infuriating others with less influence who had to push back in his wake. This jibes with the Daily Beast’s coverage, which noted, “Jared, after all, has a habit of getting out of dodge at the most problematic moments and few times are as problematic as the current one.”

When the going got tough, Kushner ran from the White House scrum, believing himself to be above all the dirt.

Kushner has no populist bona fides. After four years, he has no claim to policy competence either. He was stupid enough to tell Bob Woodward, “The most dangerous people around the president are overconfident idiots” and not realize the self-own. He is the purest creation of the Trump administration, a dumb guy’s version of a smart person.