Even hardcore supporters of Trump’s past four years acknowledge those numbers and the way his post-election behavior has permanently tarnished his legacy. This has led some to engage in their best efforts at retconning the Trump years. According to this revisionist history, Trump might have made missteps at the end but overall his administration did some good.

As the Wall Street Journal editorial board rationalized this week, “an effort is already underway to erase everything in the last four years as disgraceful too. That’s a lie — a Big Lie. … Donald Trump’s profound character flaws need to be separated from what so many people in his Administration accomplished for the country.”

The Journal’s editorial board is partially correct: Under no circumstances should the past four years be erased. Because, in toto, the past four years have been a barely mitigated disaster for the United States.

Are there positive accomplishments the Trump administration can take credit for? Sure. Every administration has their concrete achievements. Trump got some small concessions from the Universal Postal Union. The criminal justice bill was pretty good. A few more countries recognize Israel’s right to exist than before. One can argue that the combination of Trump’s budget-busting fiscal policies and Fed jawboning helped to eviscerate the decades-old logic that inflation was just around the corner and fiscal austerity was the pathway to economic growth (though it will be fun to see how the Journal’s editorial board deals with this now that a Democrat is president).

It is telling, however, that the administration’s greatest accomplishment — the remaking of the judiciary — is purely partisan in nature. It speaks to Trump’s fundamental flaw as president. His entire administration was focused exclusively on his supporters and no one else. He never even tried to be the president of the entire United States. He cared about his base and didn’t give a flying fig about anyone else.

And the failures are massive. Trump wanted to tame the budget deficit, and it ballooned to the largest deficit in history. He thought trade wars were good and easy to win. What they’ve actually done is triggered industrial recessions, got farms addicted to government welfare, yielded meager concessions from China, and in the end, that trade deficit also ballooned to the largest in history. He demanded that America be respected in the world and, in the end, his secretary of state was snubbed by Luxembourg.

Even using a strictly partisan lens, Trump’s presidency is lackluster. His efforts to reverse Obama administration initiatives proved mostly fruitless. His “America First” policies hurt his base more than anyone else and alienated far more Americans than they attracted. Trump has so scrambled conservatism that Republicans are now calling for the state to force private companies to do what they want.

To talk about policies, however, is to obscure the administration’s deeper damage to the country. This, from November 2019, aged all too well:

It is worth remembering that some policy disasters do not come from crisis decisions gone wrong. Sometimes the disaster is a slow-moving one. Preventive actions are not taken. Warning signs are ignored. Institutions are not tended. Transgressions of rules and norms are not punished. The immediate effects are unobservable. The long-term effects are another story.

Fourteen months, 400,000 dead, massive protests, excessive use of force and a violent insurrection fomented at the Capitol later, it is clear that Trump and his acolytes scarred the soul of the country, creating a permission structure for the catastrophes that transpired over the past year.

In retrospect, Trump’s most coherent speech was his inaugural address, and it is worth revisiting that speech to see how it started and how it’s going right now.

Contrary to the WSJ’s editorial board, Trump began his presidency with multiple Big Lies. He claimed that “January 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again,” an odd statement coming from a man who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million ballots.

He offered a dark description of the state of the union but pledged that “this American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” Four years later, the United States is in a far worse way on almost every dimension.

He declared: “We will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation.” That promise was unfulfilled, and Trump barely made the effort to try.

He pledged: “We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow.” Based on the polling, no one wants to follow the U.S. example right now.

He explained: “At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.” Trump spent the next four years repeatedly falsifying that statement, from Charlottesville to QAnon.

He said, “we must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity.” Weeks later, he was describing the media as the “enemy of the American people,” which is all you need to know about that Big Lie.

There is no halcyon era of the Trump presidency. In its final poll, Gallup noted that “[Trump’s] 41% average approval rating throughout his presidency is four points lower than for any of his predecessors in Gallup’s polling era.” Consistent with Rick Wilson’s prediction, almost every conservative institution that sold their soul to support him, from the NRA to Liberty University to Fox News, self-destructed in the process.