Biden won the nomination — and won because of the logic that his campaign proffered — but it was a near-run thing until the South Carolina primary.

Fast-forward to the general election. Jane Coaston penned an excellent column in Vox explaining that Donald Trump’s campaign was way too online: “To be Extremely Online is not simply to be literally connected to the internet (as you likely are at this very moment), but to be deeply enmeshed in a world of internet culture, reshaped by internet culture, and, most importantly, to believe that the world of internet culture matters deeply offline.” She added, “The importance of those ideas is then judged not by their real-world impact but on their corresponding popularity or infamy in the world of Online.”

Trump lost — in part because his online discourse alienated moderate voters — but the GOP outperformed polling expectations. In other words, Biden’s calculations proved better than Trump’s, but by a narrower margin than many expected.

The two presidents have also been a study in contrasts in their determination to weigh in on everything. As his presidency evolved, Trump took to Twitter more and more to weigh in on matters large and small. He was so hungry for the media spotlight that he pushed aside his own coronavirus task force in the spring so he could ramble at length on live television. The man was omnipresent.

Now let’s turn to the Biden White House. Last week, my Post colleague Matt Viser noted Biden’s adherence to a “9-to-5 presidency” consisting of “a tightly scripted burst of activity.” Over the weekend, Politico’s Christopher Cadelago and Sam Mintz noted that Biden has delegated most news media appearances to staffers, Cabinet secretaries and career government officials. It’s not that Biden is hiding — but he’s hogging the limelight much less than his predecessor.

The daily Biden White House briefings have followed a similar pattern of abstaining from comment on every political and social controversy of the day. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to weigh in on the anti-Semitic, insurrectionist lunacy of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), explaining, “We don’t want to elevate conspiracy theories further in the briefing room, so I’m going to leave it at that.”

That same day, she faced multiple questions about the GameStop stock kerfuffle, a story that dominated social media for much of last week. And Psaki made it clear that the story would not merit a comment from the White House:

Psaki was not saying that the government would not address GameStop, just that it was a matter for the Securities and Exchange Commission and not the White House.

The distinction is important and crucial to understanding how this White House is operating. Much like during the campaign, Biden is betting big on how post-Trump governance will work. Biden wants to keep the White House focused on high-priority issues such as the pandemic and ameliorating the economic downturn. He is delegating secondary issues to other components of the executive branch. And his White House is not going to comment on everything that animates political Twitter.

Journalists and commentators can debate whether this strategy will work (no doubt it helps that the former excessively online president is cut off from his waning agenda-setting power). For the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts, it represents an interesting reversal in presidential power.

The expectation that the president should weigh in on everything is an “informal institution” that was evolving well before Trump. Indeed, the GOP criticism of Barack Obama back in the day was that he acted like a rock star celebrity rather than the commander in chief. With the development of social media, there was a tendency for the White House to weigh in on every matter commanding the attention of the country. This led to Obama’s “beer summit,” for example — or, more substantively, the White House tendency to run point on foreign policy crises. Trump pumped this trend full of steroids.

Biden has consciously uncoupled from that trend. Trump thought that all media attention was good attention. Biden believes a variant of Montesquieu’s dictum: Picayune presidential interventions weaken necessary presidential interventions.

The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts does not know yet whether this strategy will work. The areas where the current White House is focusing are a complete mess. The longer they take to fix, the more blame the White House will probably shoulder.