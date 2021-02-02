I’ll admit it’s been strange but weirdly thrilling to watch what the Reddit crowd has done.

But one part of it really troubles me. These exuberant bandits are muddying their own weak-against-the-strong message by proudly adopting a hateful word as their name tag. They are turning the letters of “traders” around into an anagram, a word that begins with R. To them it’s a funny, self-mocking label. But to millions of people with intellectual differences, it’s a word that hits like a punch in the gut, or someone spitting in your face.

For years at the Special Olympics, our athletes and their allies and loved ones have waged a global campaign to stop the use of that word, the r-word. The word was not always so ugly. It used to be the neutral, clinical term applied to people with intellectual differences. We used it for years at Special Olympics. But over time, the word has become toxic. It has been weaponized, by children and grown-ups, as a cruel, laughing insult. It means: You are slow, you are stupid. You are less than me, which means less than human. As I often explain, the word reinforces the isolation and diminution of vast numbers of human beings. It reinforces the same attitudes that led to moral nightmares: institutionalization, infanticide, forced sterilization.

Now we are watching with dismay as the r-word has resurged and spread through countless memes and articles about the GameStop phenomenon. One popular Reddit post on Monday employing the word has amassed more than 175,000 upvotes, the rough equivalent of likes. “Drew this for you my fellow [r-words],” the poster attached to a Shepard Fairey-like image of Keith Gill, an investor on Reddit who has been at the center of the GameStop phenomenon.

We’d like to send a message. Dear Redditers and your friends and allies — we’re not trying to scold or censor or stop you, not that we even could. Call yourselves whatever you want. It’s a free market, and it’s a brutal world. You know that as well as anyone.

But we’d ask you: If you really think that what you’re doing is a righteous power play — that you are striking a blow to defend the weak and powerless — then think hard about that word; about using an ableist slur as your banner.